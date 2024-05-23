The University of Melbourne has agreed to disclose details about its research project grants and sponsors, thus becoming the first Australian institution to meet the demands of the pro-Palestine protesters.

The university on Thursday said in a statement that it would disclose details, such as who was funding the research, to improve transparency; however, the disclosures would be subject to confidentiality obligations and national security regulations, The Guardian reported.

Pro-Palestine protesters have been holding a sit-in protest at the university's Arts West building in Parkville since May 15, refusing to back down despite the management threatening to involve the police and disciplinary action against them.

The University of Melbourne for Palestine organizer, Dana Alshaer, responded that the institution agreeing to disclose funding details was "a major win, but it's also a first step."

AAP reported that the protesting students, on Wednesday, announced they will dismantle the camps after the university agreed to make a public statement about its ties with weapon companies, which was their key demand. However, the university has not confirmed it.

Organizer Deena El-Shabasei said the institution had agreed to their demand privately.

"The university gave us the promise of disclosure," she said. "So once we get disclosure ... the encampment will wrap up, but the movement will not wrap up."

Applauding the "key win" by students, Victorian Greens leader Ellen Sandell said, "This would not have happened without brave students peacefully standing up and demanding their institutions sever ties with these weapons manufacturers."

Pro-Palestine encampments were set up across universities in Australia, demanding the managements end partnership with weapon manufacturers and disclose funding details regarding research projects.

Camps at La Trobe and Monash universities were dismantled though the students were permitted to protest without encampments.