The "Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recent industry research publication offers a comprehensive analysis of the Australian Social Commerce industry. The report provides an extensive array of over 50 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on social commerce trends by end-use sectors, operational KPIs, retail product dynamics, and consumer demographics through its Q1 2024 update.

The document assesses the market landscape, indicating an expected annual growth of 12.3% to reach US$1.83 billion in 2024, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% anticipated from 2024-2029. This marks a rise in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) from US$1.63 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$2.95 billion by 2029. These findings are significant to stakeholders seeking to understand the intricate details of the market's trajectory.

Key Features of the Social Commerce Industry in Australia

The report delves deep into several facets of the social commerce sector. The substantial findings within the publication cover:

Market size forecasts and growth dynamics by key performance indicators for both the broader eCommerce and social commerce industries.

Insightful analysis of retail product categories such as clothing, beauty, and electronics, showing their performance and potential within the social commerce space.

Consumer segmentation, evaluating detailed demographics and behavior, including age, income level, and gender preferences in social commerce.

Device and location-based usage statistics, highlighting trends in mobile commerce and cross-border transactions.

Payment method adoption, detailing the shift and popularity across diverse payment options such as digital wallets, credit/debit cards, and others.

A multi-faceted look at social commerce platforms, from video commerce to group buying and product review platforms, providing insights into their varied roles in the industry's growth.

The social commerce landscape is adapting rapidly, with major social media platforms increasing their strategic investments in the Australian market, signaling a pivotal shift in consumer buying patterns.

This report not only encapsulates the current state but also projects the future course of this evolving sector, ensuring that businesses, investors, and policymakers have a well-rounded understanding of emerging market opportunities and risks.

Despite the robust growth, the Australian social commerce industry is witnessing a reshuffle as global platforms reassess their strategies, with some retreating to concentrate on their core markets. This underscores the competitive and dynamic nature of the domain, which the report addresses in depth.

This publication is an indispensable tool for industry professionals aiming to navigate and capitalize on the social commerce landscape, mirroring the market's trajectory towards increasingly digital and socially-driven consumer interactions.

Company Coverage:

Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

eBay

JB Hi-Fi

BuyersCircle

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Australia

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Australia. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Australia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth

Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth

Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

B2B

B2C

C2C

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

Mobile

Desktop

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Domestic

Cross Border

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

