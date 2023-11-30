SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, a global leader in cybersecurity that delivers AI-driven security operations, today announced the successful completion of an Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment at the Protected level for the Exabeam Security Operations Platform. Aligned with the standards set by the Australian Signals Directorate, this assessment highlights Exabeam's commitment to providing advanced AI-driven security operations solutions that meet high-security standards, benefiting both government and commercial customers.

The successful completion of the IRAP assessment serves as a baseline evaluation of Exabeam's adherence to the Australian Government's Information Security Manual (ISM). This process is instrumental in benchmarking Exabeam's cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) solutions against the Australian Government cybersecurity standard.

The IRAP assessment of Exabeam plays a supportive role in helping critical infrastructure providers meet their obligations under the Security Legislation Amendment (Critical Infrastructure) Bill 2020 and the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act 2018. By focusing on robust security practices and aligning with the stringent standards set by the Australian Signals Directorate, the IRAP assessment aids in enhancing the resilience and security posture of Australia’s critical infrastructure. This is crucial for critical infrastructure providers navigating the compliance landscape shaped by these legislative acts, ensuring they uphold security measures to protect Australia's vital assets.

The AI-driven Exabeam Security Operations Platform underwent a rigorous independent assessment by an IRAP assessor, demonstrating alignment with the Protected level of security requirements. This process underscores the Exabeam dedication to maintaining the highest standards in security for Australian federal, state, and local governments, and private enterprises.

As part of the IRAP assessment process, Exabeam stakeholders also engaged in a comprehensive training program, covering the IRAP regulations and fundamentals of the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s (ACSC’s) Information Security Manual.

Gareth Cox, Vice President for APJ at Exabeam, commented on this achievement: "We are thrilled to reinforce Exabeam's capabilities for organizations and government agencies in Australia. Completing the IRAP assessment underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering and maintaining AI-driven and cloud-native security operations solutions that adhere to the most rigorous security benchmarks.”

IRAP assessors, ACSC-endorsed ICT professionals with extensive experience and qualifications in ICT, security assessment, and risk management, provided guidance and evaluation on Exabeam's capabilities across various domains, including ICT systems, cloud services, and gateways. This process enables Exabeam to support Australian government agencies effectively in safeguarding their critical data and infrastructure.

