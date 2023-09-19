Physical Product Integrates with Connected Digital Membership for Personalized Coaching; Aims to Empower People to Live Well by Energizing Their Every Day

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centr, a health and wellness ecosystem founded by Chris Hemsworth, today announced an evolution of the brand as it enters a new chapter, creating a singular destination for members around the world to access all of the physical and digital tools they need for their wellness journey. Centr’s mission to empower people to live well by energizing their every day is realized by delivering personalized training and guidance spanning movement, meals, and mind. With the introduction of its innovative product line, which follows HighPost’s acquisition of Centr and Inspire Fitness in 2022, the brand is elevating its overall programming, now offering high-quality, affordable home gym equipment that delivers exceptional value with Centr’s connected digital training. In addition to the new line of fitness kits, accessories and strength equipment, Centr is rolling out its inaugural “Functional Movement Challenge,” designed to introduce functional strength training to members as a new and dynamic way to enhance their movement.

“Early on in my career, I experienced the power of interconnected fitness, nutrition and mental wellness and how these pillars worked together to help me perform at my absolute best,” said Chris Hemsworth, Centr founder. “Centr has always offered exceptional digital content and guidance, and is now taking it a step further with best-in-class equipment to help everyone seamlessly reach their goals by giving them all of the tools to get there.”

Fitness Accessories to Go Further Every Day to Power Your Routine

Now available in the U.S., Australia and rolling out in more locations globally, Centr’s new and accessible product line offers functional versatility for workouts at home, at the gym or on the go, and was developed with the intention to complement any space with its sleek, streamlined design. Fitness Kits are optimized to target Core, Strength, all-in-one Workouts, and Recovery. While the items within the kits will also be sold separately, the kits offer a significant value when compared to purchasing the items individually.

Members have the option to select the tools that help them reach their personal wellness goals, spanning premium quality slam balls, push-up bars, slide discs, body weight training straps, battle ropes, massage roller sticks, pull-up bars, yoga mats and more. Plus, all fitness kits, accessories and strength equipment come with a free three-month Centr digital membership.

“The launch of Centr’s physical product line marks an incredibly exciting milestone for the company as we’re entering a new category of health with state-of-the-art fitness equipment in the U.S. and abroad,” said Andrew Sugerman, CEO of Centr. “Since merging with Inspire Fitness, we’ve been committed to developing a premium selection of products that complement Centr’s unparalleled digital content, fulfilling our mission of making health and fitness accessible, achievable and fun for everyone.”

Centr fitness kits, accessories and strength equipment were thoughtfully designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring that individuals at any level can work toward a healthier lifestyle. When paired with Centr’s expert guidance from Chris’ team of trainers, nutritionists, and mindfulness experts, the equipment and accessories enable members to create a comprehensive fitness routine tailored to their individual needs.

Introducing Versatile, Dynamic All-in-One Home Gym Equipment

Centr strength equipment includes a range of all-in-one home gym functional trainers starting with a 160-pound single weight stack (Centr 1 Home Gym), to a dual 165-pound stack (Centr 2 Home Gym), and a dual weight stack with a Selectorized Smith Bar (Centr 3 Home Gym) for dynamic full-body workouts and traditional exercises. All strength equipment, fitness kits, and accessories come with a free, three-month Centr digital membership, to activate total-well being with personalized training inspired by Chris Hemsworth’s team of experts.

Functional Movement Challenge

To help members integrate new Centr equipment into their routine, Centr is kicking off its first ever Functional Movement Challenge. This new program will introduce functional strength training to members as a new and dynamic way to move the body, allowing them to increase stability and mobility, supported by the new Centr equipment, accessories and its content integration. The challenge will include four, unique 30-minute workouts per week, tailored to members based on their individual level of fitness ranging from intermediate to advanced. Dumbbells are required for the workouts, with options to level up or intensify the workout using the new Centr products including sand bags, slam balls, fabric bands and slide discs. The program will also feature a “Functional Test” where members will be able to build measurable skills and progress in their strength, mobility, locomotion, coordination and balance.

To learn more about Centr, sign up for the Functional Movement Challenge and discover its best-in-class, comprehensive content spanning fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, and motivation, go to Centr.com.

Currently, Centr fitness kits, accessories and strength equipment are available on Walmart.com and in 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide. Centr is also available on Amazon and Target. Centr products will soon roll out to Best Buy, Costco and Sam’s Club. Global consumers can shop the full lineup of Centr fitness kits, accessories and strength equipment at shop.centr.com.

About Centr

Centr is a leading fitness and wellness platform founded by Chris Hemsworth with a mission to empower people to live well by energizing their every day. Inspired by Chris Hemsworth’s team of experts, Centr offers personalized training and tips spanning movement, meals and mind to fuel members’ daily healthy habits. To further help members achieve their health and fitness goals, Centr is expanding its platform to add transformational in-home fitness equipment and accessories, available at select retailers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.Centr.com.

