According to a survey, more than a third of female recruits at the Australian Defense Force Academy (ADFA) in Canberra have reported sexual misconduct.

An unsettling work environment at the ADFA was revealed at a Senate inquiry held in Canberra. According to a poll conducted in 2021, 25% of female recruits reported being bullied, and almost two-thirds reported dealing with "unacceptable behavior," ABC reported.

Many victims chose to remain silent as a result of this poisonous atmosphere; 30% of them took no action, with several saying they felt resigned since the conduct was "accepted around here."

Greens Senator David Shoebridge, during a senate estimate hearing Tuesday, questioned the head of the military during a meeting in Canberra on the study that revealed poor treatment of women at a military academy.

"All of this is bad. All of this should be reduced as far as possible. All of this should be seeing the encouragement for individuals to be confident to make a complaint," said Defense Chief General Angus Campbell.

Out of the female recruits, 36% experienced sexual assault. Over 60% of women reported engaging in inappropriate behavior, but owing to a culture of fear or tolerance, over half of them chose to remain silent. Men didn't report any similar incidents, according to Shepparton News.

Shoebridge questioned defense officials about the matter, emphasizing that violators under the military justice system never suffered grave penalties.

"They carry with them no record of the criminal convictions, and therefore, if they're brought before a criminal court outside of the military, they're treated as a first-time offender," Shoebridge said.

Campbell recognized the possible effect this culture may have on recruiting. "Female applicants and their families might find it relevant," he stated, noting that he had not brought up the topic of the justice system with Defense Minister Richard Marles.