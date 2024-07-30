Unsafe pollution levels in the River Seine forced the postponement of the men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, as gymnastics icon Simone Biles eyed her first gold of the Games.

In a massive blow to Olympic organisers who have repeatedly vowed that the Seine would be safe to swim in, Tuesday's race was called off just hours before the start after last-minute water quality tests.

A joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon blamed the spike in pollution levels on the heavy rain that fell in the French capital on Friday and Saturday.

The men's triathlon has now been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, immediately after the women's event.

However the forecast of a major storm with more heavy rainfall hitting Paris later Tuesday raised serious doubts over whether Wednesday's rescheduled events could go ahead.

Heavy downpours still overwhelm the city's underground drains and sewage system, leading to untreated effluent being released into the waterway.

If water quality does not improve in time, the swimming leg of the event would be removed and the race converted to a duathlon.

World Triathlon president Marisol Casado said she was still hopeful that the races could take place on Wednesday.

"We are all disappointed because we are not able to follow strictly what was planned," she told a press briefing.

Benjamin Maze, the technical director of the French Triathlon Federation, told FranceInfo radio that there was "a bit of anger" among competitors who had risen early only to learn of the postponement.

"The athletes got up a bit before 4am, they were having breakfast when we received the information from the international federation," he said.

"Obviously there's a bit of anger and a lot of disappointment."

The triathlon setback overshadowed the start of day four of the games, where 13 other gold medals are up for grabs in table tennis, shooting, judo, fencing, rugby, swimming, surfing and gymnastics.

The hottest ticket in town will be at the Bercy Arena where gymnastics legend Biles will attempt to lead the United States to victory in the final of the women's team event.

Biles appears to be back at the peak of her powers as she leads the United States on what has been billed an Olympic redemption mission.

The 27-year-old, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games.

But she battled the disorientating mental block gymnasts call the "twisties" at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Biles dramatically pulled out of most of her events, including the team final, and the United States settled for silver behind Russia after winning gold in 2012 and 2016.

Biles, a 23-time world champion, left Tokyo with a silver and a bronze, but won many plaudits for opening up on her mental health.

The US team topped the rankings in qualifying and Biles wowed an A-list crowd including Tom Cruise on Sunday in her first appearance in the French capital, despite tweaking her left calf and competing with her leg taped.

On the fourth day of swimming, defending champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia and US world record-holder Regan Smith go head-to-head for 100m backstroke glory.

It is one of three golds up for grabs at La Defense Arena.

The others are in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay and the men's 800m freestyle, in which Ireland's Daniel Wiffen is looking to become the first man from the country to claim an Olympic swimming gold.

The world champion posted the fastest time in the heats on Monday.

The 23-year-old insisted he was not fixated on gold, and with it a place in Irish folklore.

"It's my first race here, and it's my first time actually being in contention for an Olympic medal, so I'll take any medal, whatever colour," he said.

But Australian swimmer Lani Pallister's hopes of a medal in the 1,500m freestyle evaporated after she tested positive for Covid.

Meanwhile the global fallout continued from Friday's quirky Olympic opening ceremony, which was condemned by religious groups after a scene featuring drag queens that recalled depictions of the last Supper.

Former US President Donald Trump became the latest to join the criticism.

"I'm very open-minded but I thought what they did was a disgrace," Trump told Fox News.