The Northern Territory Commissioner announced a three-night curfew, starting Monday, between 10pm and 6am in Alice Springs, following a spate of violent incidents in the outback town during the weekend.

NT Commissioner Michael Murphy declared that the night curfew will apply to both children and adults. People can still enter the designated area if they are fleeing domestic violence, caring for a sick person, employment reasons or dining at restaurants, ABC News reported.

Curfew will cover areas between Anzac Hill, Schwarz Crescent, down to the hospital, from the Stuart Highway across to Leichhardt and Stott Terrace.

"Anybody into the zone can be engaged by police, and they can be asked to leave," Murphy said. "Or alternatively, they can be asked to stay if there's another disturbance and they need to be contained for their own safety. A failure to abide to a request by police can lead to an offence, and it can lead to an infringement notice or an arrest."

NT Police Minister Brent Potter described the violence in Alice Springs as a "horror 72 hours," after 20 persons allegedly assaulted four police officers. Three women and a male officer were attacked near the Stott Terrace bridge, early Sunday morning. In a separate incident on Sunday, a 42-year-old woman was stabbed with a knife.

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he ran over a police officer outside a liquor shop on Friday.

Chief Minister Eva Lawler stated that the situation will be monitored and further extension of the curfew will be decided accordingly.

"We will monitor the situation closely for the next 72 hours, and any extension will need to be signed off by the minister for police," she said.

Murphy stated that night curfew will be imposed considering the National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) week so that people can attend the events till 10pm.

"I'm very mindful about the decision to support NAIDOC Week and not disrupt events associated with NAIDOC Week," he said.

Alice Springs, a remote town in Australia, is the gateway to major tourist attractions, including the giant red sandstone monolith of Uluru, Reuters reported.

In March and April this year, a three-week week curfew was imposed on minors after violent clashes were reported. As there was widespread criticism against the youth curfew that applied to those below 18 years, new emergency laws were introduced in May.

Under the new laws, NT's police commissioner has the power to declare a 72-hour lockdown if public disorder is affected and may even recommend an extension.

Alcoholism is the main reason that locals say is causing the sporadic violence in the region.