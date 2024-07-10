The New South Wales government declared all traders, including supermarkets, will remain closed for the entire Anzac Day, from April 25 next year.

Currently, in NSW, supermarkets and fashion retail stores remain shut till 1pm. Markets, cafes and chemists have been exempted, reported 9News.

"As of next year, NSW will extend our retail trading restrictions across Anzac Day, to make sure our veterans are recognized and free to take part in services throughout the day," Premier Chris Minns said. "It might be inconvenient for a few hours, but closing our biggest corporate shops for a single day is a small price to pay for living in a free and open democracy."

Anzac Day is observed on April 25 in honor of the Australians and New Zealanders, who served and died in wars, conflicts or peacekeeping operations.

The new restriction followed a government review that supported a full-day ban on trade.

Minns said the national day should be observed to recognize the people who have sacrificed for the country, adding that there was a growing trend to commercialize the Anzac Day, while ignoring the day's relevance, ABC reported.

"We believe there's been a creeping commercialization of Anzac Day over a prolonged period of time to the detriment of the importance of the day," Minns said on Wednesday.

The government's decision to extend the trade restriction drew criticism from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA).

"The current approach strikes the right balance, allowing respectful commemoration and consumer choice and convenience, without putting more restrictions on retailers at a time when the sector is doing it tough," ARA CEO Paul Zahra pointed out.

The Premier also announced a $2 million memorial in Sydney's CBD in honor of veterans, who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.