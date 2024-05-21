Australia will send flights to New Caledonia to evacuate its citizens, as the French authorities have given clearance to operate two flights from the riot-torn territory.

France's defense council has agreed to permit flights from Australia and New Zealand to evacuate the stranded tourists in the capital city of Noumea, Reuters reported. Two military transport planes have been deployed to bring back the stranded travelers later Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they have received "clearance for two Australian government assisted-departure flights today for Australian and other tourists to depart New Caledonia."

We’ve received clearance for two Australian Government assisted-departure flights today for Australian and other tourists to depart New Caledonia.@dfat is contacting registered Australians. Passengers are being prioritised based on need.



We continue to work on further flights. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) May 21, 2024

Australia has been pressing France for four days to give clearance to extract stranded citizens, ABC News reported.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of Australia and New Zealand had held a call with their French counterpart and sought clearance from French authorities to send defense aircraft to evacuate tourists, after the commercial services were shut down.

Australia and New Zealand consular staff are preparing passenger lists, and priority will be given to those with the most "pressing need," BBC reported.

"DFAT is contacting registered Australians. Passengers are being prioritised based on need. We continue to work on further flights," Wong wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Around 300 Australians and 250 New Zealanders were among the 3,200 people stranded in New Caledonia after commercial flights were cancelled due to the unrest that broke out last week.

Australian travelers have been struggling to get food and essential medications due to the unrest that hit the French Pacific territory since May 13. Wong said Australia will assist tourists from "other countries" too.