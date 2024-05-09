Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) has appealed a court order allowing men to enter the "Ladies Lounge" under the anti-discrimination laws.

Jason Lau from New South Wales filed the case against MONA in March 2024 under the Anti-Discrimination Act citing discrimination for denying him entry into the "Ladies Lounge" exhibition. In April, the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal gave a verdict in his favor and ordered that the museum "cease refusing entry" to those who don't identify as ladies under the anti-discrimination laws, BBC reported.

The "Ladies Lounge", which opened in 2020, is exclusive to ladies and those who identify as ladies.

Defending the exclusive ladies lounge in court, curator and artist Kirsha Kaechele, who is married to MONA's founder David Walsh, said, "It excludes men, and I would be lying if I were to say I didn't find it titillating."

Kaechele added that she was willing to go up to the Supreme Court to fight the case. Following the tribunal's order, the lounge has been closed for visitors.

Responding to the order, Kaechele said, the lounge will be converted to a space "compliant" with regulations. She plans to include a women's toilet and a church - which allows exemptions under the law.

"There is a fabulous toilet coming to the Ladies Lounge, and so in that sense the Ladies Lounge will operate as a ladies' room. It's a toilet that is celebrated the world round. It is the greatest toilet, and men won't be allowed to see it," Kaechele said.

Calling the lawsuit a "blessing in disguise," she added that she was grateful that the man went to court against MONA as it would open up new and enriching experiences, nine.com.au reported.