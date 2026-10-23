Horoscope Today, Oct. 22, 2026: Libra Season Ends as Mercury Retrograde Looms, What It Means for Each Sign

Thursday marks the final day of Libra season, and astrologers say the shift ahead could bring a noticeable change in mood as the sun prepares to move into Scorpio and Mercury gets ready to turn retrograde this weekend.

The sun enters Scorpio on Friday, Oct. 23, closing out a season traditionally associated with balance, diplomacy and relationships and opening one linked to intensity, depth and transformation.

Astrologers say Thursday's sky carries a mix of social charm and communication tension, making it a day to choose words carefully.

The big picture

According to astrological forecasts, the moon spends Thursday in Pisces, a water sign associated with intuition, imagination and emotional sensitivity. Late in the evening, the moon forms a harmonious angle, known as a trine, with Mercury in Scorpio, a combination astrologers associate with meaningful conversations and emotional insight.

At the same time, Mercury, the planet astrologers link to communication, technology and travel, is under pressure from tense angles with both Mars and Jupiter. Astrologers say those aspects can lead to heated discussions, overstatement or misunderstandings.

That tension comes just before Mercury turns retrograde on Saturday, Oct. 24, in Scorpio. Mercury retrograde, a period when the planet appears to move backward from Earth's perspective, is commonly associated in astrology with delays, miscommunication and technology glitches. Astrologers often advise reviewing plans, double-checking messages and revisiting unfinished business during these periods rather than launching new projects.

Venus, the planet associated with love and money, is also in focus, nearing a meeting with the sun. Venus is currently retrograde and returns to Libra on Oct. 25, a period astrologers say can bring old relationships or unresolved feelings back to the surface.

Looking ahead, a full moon in Taurus arrives Oct. 26, followed by a new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 9.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your patience may be tested as conversations heat up. Before reacting, take a moment to consider the other person's point of view. This is a good day to tie up loose ends at work rather than start something new. Evening hours favor quiet reflection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relationships take center stage as Libra season winds down. A partner or close friend may want a deeper conversation. Listening carefully will strengthen your bond. With a full moon in your sign approaching next week, start thinking about what you want to release.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Work and daily routines may feel busier than usual. Double-check emails and messages before sending them, as small mistakes could cause confusion ahead of Mercury retrograde. Making time for rest will help you stay focused.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Creativity and emotional expression are favored under the Pisces moon. You may feel drawn to art, music or meaningful time with loved ones. A heartfelt conversation tonight could bring clarity about a personal matter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Home and family matters may require your attention. Avoid letting minor disagreements escalate. Focusing on comfort and stability will help you recharge before a more intense Scorpio season begins.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Communication is your strength, but today calls for extra care. Your words may land more forcefully than intended. Use the evening to have an honest discussion that has been delayed, and you may find it goes better than expected.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It's your final day in the spotlight as the sun leaves your sign. Take stock of what you have accomplished over the past month and celebrate your progress. With Venus returning to your sign soon, relationships and personal values will remain a theme in the weeks ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your season begins tomorrow, and you may already feel a surge of energy. With Mercury preparing to turn retrograde in your sign, focus on reflection rather than rushing ahead. Revisit goals and conversations that need closure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Behind-the-scenes activity may require more attention than usual. Take time to rest and recharge. Intuition is strong, so pay attention to your instincts when making decisions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Friendships and group activities are highlighted. You may receive helpful advice from someone in your network. Be mindful of overcommitting, and focus on goals that truly matter to you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Career matters may come into focus. Be careful about promising too much or speaking too quickly in professional settings. A thoughtful approach will help you make a strong impression.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

With the moon in your sign, emotions and intuition run high. You may feel especially sensitive to the moods of others. Spend time on activities that nourish your spirit, and trust your instincts during an important conversation tonight.

What Scorpio season brings

Scorpio season, which runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 22 this year, is traditionally associated in astrology with emotional depth, intensity, transformation and hidden truths. Scorpio is ruled by Pluto in modern astrology and Mars in traditional astrology, planets associated with power, drive and change.

Astrologers often describe Scorpio season as a time for honest self-reflection, letting go of what no longer serves you and strengthening close relationships.

This year's Scorpio season is expected to be particularly eventful, astrologers say, with Mercury retrograde beginning in Scorpio on Oct. 24 and Venus retrograde returning to Libra on Oct. 25. Venus is set to turn direct on Nov. 14.

Tips for the days ahead

For those who follow astrology, forecasters commonly recommend a few practical steps around Mercury retrograde:

Back up important files and devices.

Read contracts and agreements carefully before signing.

Allow extra time for travel.

Be patient with communication delays.

Use the time to revisit unfinished projects.

Astrology remains popular, particularly among younger people, with millions of readers checking daily horoscopes online and through apps. While astrology is not supported by scientific evidence, many people use horoscopes as a source of entertainment, reflection or motivation for the day ahead.