Senior ministers in the Labor government were in the eye of a storm when they shared a logo while promoting the $23 billion Future Made in Australia (FMIA) policy, which resembled the one used to brand Australia Made products.

The Australian Labor Party (ALP) website displayed the logo on a FMIA campaign petition calling people to join an email list, News.com reported.

Deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley blasted the government on using the iconic logo to show the link between the government's policy and Australian made products. She called it "pathetic," and asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to issue a take-down notice.

"It is pathetic, and it needs to stop today ... it is something you'd expect from dodgy companies, not our national leaders," Ley said.

Labor ministers Richard Marles, Don Farrell and Amanda Rishworth shared the logo featuring a green triangle with a gold outline of Australia to promote the FMIA policy.

The logo is similar to the Australia Made logo that features a green triangle with a jumping kangaroo in the middle, ABC News reported.

Products that are registered with the not-for-profit Australian Made Campaign (AMCL) and those that pay a fee are permitted to display the logo, with more than 2,000 companies doing so.

"What message does this unacceptable behavior send to hard-working manufacturers paying fees, in addition to all their other rising costs, to support the work of this world-leading trademark?" Ley stated.

A spokesperson for AMCL said they will contact ALP to solve the matter.

Calling the rip-off a test for Albanese government, Ley stated that it was pointless even if the post was taken down as the "damage is done."