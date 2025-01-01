Australia's love affair with Japan has never been stronger, with a record 637,300 Australian visitors flocking to the country between January and September 2024 — a nearly 42% increase from the same period in 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

Australians are also staying longer than most other tourists, placing them among the top markets for extended visits, reports News.com.

As a result, Japan is urging Australians to go beyond the usual tourist spots and uncover hidden treasures to decongest the popular travel destinations.

This surge in tourism has also put pressure on some of Japan's most popular destinations, particularly Kyoto.

The country's ancient capital is struggling to manage the growing crowds, and to preserve the charm of its historic areas, has implemented measures to limit tourism in certain parts, especially in Gion, its famous geisha district.

Local residents, fed up with the overwhelming presence of tourists, have demanded action, saying their neighborhood is not a "theme park." Incidents of disrespectful behavior, including a maiko's kimono being torn and cigarette butts placed in another's collar, have only heightened tensions.

In response, the Kyoto City Tourism Association introduced the 'Kyoto Guidelines for Sustainable Tourism,' urging both visitors and businesses to follow a respectful code of conduct.

Other areas, such as Fujikawaguchiko, near Mount Fuji, have also seen rising local tensions, with some sites even being cordoned off to tourists.

While the boom in Australian visitors is a welcome sign of post-pandemic recovery, JNTO's Naoki Kitazawa has stressed the need to encourage tourists to explore Japan's less-travelled spots to avoid overtourism.

Kitazawa recommends that second- and third-time visitors venture into rural regions, such as Japan's national parks or experience a traditional temple stay. He also urged travelers to research sustainable accommodations, respect local cultural practices, and find ways to support local businesses.

"Unique experiences include exhilarating canyon adventures through the Minakami UNESCO Eco Park, guided tours through ancient cedar forests, meeting snow monkeys in the Jigokudani Monkey Park in Joshin'etsu Kogen National Park – right through to traditional town and heritage stays and sleeping among the branches in the Treeful Treehouse Sustainable Resort in Okinawa's Yambaru National Park," Kitazawa said.

Another hidden gem that's gaining attention is Kanazawa, which is just 2.5 hours from Tokyo and Osaka by train, and a destination recommended by both Mitchell and Kitazawa.

As more tourists seek to explore Japan, campaigns by Japan Airlines is encouraging visitors to discover the country's hidden gems.

For Australian tourists, a highlight of the Japanese experience is the food. Five plates of sushi, a bowl of miso soup, soy sauce-flavored fries, and complimentary green tea come to just 968 yen — roughly 10 Australian dollars. Most sushi plates in Japan cost around AU$1, including tax, whereas in Australia, the cheapest plates are about AU$5.

And, for just over AU$1, you can even grab an alcoholic drink in Japan.

Brett Mitchell from Melbourne-based Intrepid Travel also believe they play a key role in shaping the future of tourism. Mitchell stresses the importance of collaborating with local councils and communities to design responsible tourism practices that support local culture and the environment.

"The infrastructure in Japan in particular makes it very easy to get off the beaten track and get to local seaside towns or up into the mountains, and it's cheaper too when you get out of those major tourist hotspots," Mitchell said.

The push for sustainable tourism is not unique to Japan. In 2023, Indonesia also called on Australian tourists to explore beyond the popular island of Bali.