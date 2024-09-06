Japan and Australia have agreed to boost joint military training exercises amid increasing concerns about China's growing military presence in Japanese airspace and territorial waters.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara joined their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles, in Queenscliff, Australia, on Thursday to put a spotlight on the need to strengthen bilateral security ties and discuss shared concerns about China's regional activities, reported The Associated Press.

The defense ministers agreed to beef up the two countries' bilateral military operations and combined air force training.

Last year, Japan and Australia conducted Exercise Bushido Guardian, which hit a significant benchmark as F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters from both the countries participated in combat training exercises over the Asian country for the first time.

Following its success, the ministers agreed to increase engagement in training exercises involving the two air forces, reported The Associated Press. Australia will also be participating in Orient Shield, which is the largest annual field training exercise between the U.S. Army and Japan, in 2025.

As part of their agreement, Japan also will increase military cooperation and joint exercises by sending a liaison officer from the Defense Ministry to Australia's Joint Operations Command in November 2024.

Japan is on high alert as China amplifies its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Late last month, Japan launched a protest after a Chinese military aircraft briefly entered the former's southwestern airspace for the first time. China dismissed the claims, insisting no violation was intended.

Kihara confirmed that the incident was also referred to during their discussion with the Australian counterparts.

"We have shared very strong concern over these incidents and, for the East China Sea and South China Sea, any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or by coercion, we have put forward our strong opposition," Kihara told reporters.