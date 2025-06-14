Israel on Friday carried out dozens of strikes in Iran, hitting nuclear and military sites as well as killing several commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran responded by launching drones against Israel, and called the Israeli attack "a declaration of war".

US President Donald Trump -- insisting his country was not involved -- warned Iran the next already planned attacks will be "even more brutal."

International calls for restraint are multiplying, as fears grow the Middle East could be on the threshold of a broader conflict.

Here is what we know:

The attacks took place on Friday, a day of rest and prayer in Iran.

Israel hit a key underground nuclear site in Natanz several times, Iranian state television said, reporting that most damage was at "surface level".

Other key nuclear sites at Fordow and Isfahan were not immediately struck, said the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), citing Iranian authorities.

Additional strikes hit sites in Iran's northwest, with eight people being killed in and near the city of Tabriz, the ISNA news agency said.

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, and the chief of staff of its armed forces, Mohammad Bagheri, were killed in Israel's wave of raids, with replacements swiftly named by supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The Revolutionary Guards said that its aerospace commander, Amirali Hajizadeh, was also killed. He was in charge of Iran's ballistic missile forces.

Iranian media said several nuclear scientists were killed.

State media said senior Khamenei adviser Ali Shamkhani was hurt in one of the strikes, and reported separately that civilians were killed, without providing an exact figure.

The Israeli raids will "continue as many days as it takes", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Iran launched some 100 drones in retaliation, according to the Israeli military, which said "most" were intercepted outside Israeli territory.

The bigger concern is Iran's sizeable arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Khamenei warned Israel faces a "bitter and painful" fate over the attacks.

Iran's foreign minister called the Israeli attacks "a declaration of war" and urged UN Security Council action.

Iran had previously warned it would hit US military bases in the Middle East if conflict occurred. The United States pulled out non-essential personnel from several sites days ahead of the Israeli attack.

Internet restrictions were imposed across Iran, the country's communications ministry said, adding they would be lifted "once normalcy returns".

Trump said Israel informed him of its raids ahead of time, but insisted the United States was not involved.

He warned Iran that the "next planned attacks" will be "even more brutal" and said Tehran should cut a deal to roll back its nuclear programme "before there is nothing left".

The US leader has repeatedly said he will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Tehran has long denied seeking atomic bombs, but had been enriching uranium to a level very close to being able to make them.

The United States and Iran had been holding talks on the issue. The next round, scheduled for Sunday in Oman, now look to be cancelled.

Israel, Trump said, has a huge military arsenal thanks to the United States and "they know how to use it".

Trump's secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said the United States would protect its forces in the Middle East.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel," Rubio said.

The attack, and likely Iranian response, is fuelling international alarm.

Many capitals were urging restraint, fearing the consequences if the Israel-Iran conflict widened and drew in the United States, and if Middle East oil production and shipments were impacted.

Oil prices leapt dramatically on Friday, trading sharply up to around $75 a barrel before falling back a little.

The leaders of France, Germany and Britain were to hold a call to discuss the Israeli strikes, Berlin said. The UN's atomic energy agency planned an emergency meeting for Monday.

Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria closed their airspaces.

Several airlines cancelled flights servicing the region, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Air France and Lufthansa.

Others flying through the Middle East, such as Air India, had to turn planes back or reroute.

In Tehran, lines of motorists formed at service stations for fuel, residents stocked up on supplies, and protests were held against the Israeli airstrikes.

In Israel, a state of emergency was declared as the country braced for retaliation. Israel also closed embassies around the world, including in Britain, France Germany, Russia and the United States.