A dual referendum in Ireland on redefining family and women's roles in the constitution has been "comprehensively" defeated, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Saturday.

The result came despite the fact that the government -- and most opposition parties -- had supported the proposed changes.

Peadar Toibin, the leader of the only parliamentary party to back a "No-No" vote -- the conservative Aontu party -- welcomed the result as "a significant victory", in comments to AFP.

The reforms had been intended to widen the definition of the family and clarify language about the duties of women in society that was considered outdated.

But by midday (1200 GMT) the count indicated a trend towards a "No" on the two questions about care and family.

Referendum Ireland said on Saturday night that 67.69 percent of the 1.021 million voters had rejected the family amendment, with only 32.31 backing the change.

It had asked citizens to expand the definition of family from those founded on marriage to also include "durable relationships" such as cohabiting couples and their children.

The tally of second vote was still being finalised at 1930 GMT.

This was on replacing old-fashioned language around a mother's "duties in the home" with a clause recognising care provided by family members to one another.

Varadkar told a news conference in Dublin: "I think it's clear at this stage, that the family amendment and the care amendment referendums have been defeated."

The votes were seen as the latest attempt to reflect the changing face of European Union member Ireland, and the waning influence of the once-dominant Catholic Church.

But Varadkar said the referendums had been "defeated comprehensively on a respectable turnout.

"It was our responsibility to convince a majority of people to vote yes," said Varadkar.

"I think we struggled to convince people of the necessity or need for the referendum at all, let alone detail the wording," he conceded.

"That's obviously something we're going to have to reflect on into the weeks and months ahead."

The constitution, the core legal text of the nation, can only be modified through a national referendum.

The country of 5.3 million opted to end constitutional limits on same-sex marriage in 2015 and abortion in 2018.

All the major political parties had supported a "Yes-Yes" vote and until recently polls had suggested a smooth passage for both on International Women's Day.

But "No" campaigners argued the concept of "durable relationship" was undefined and confusing and that women and mothers are being "cancelled" from the constitution.

Ultra-conservatives argued the changes could constitutionally protect polygamous relationships and increase immigration via migrant family reunions -- claims all denied by the government.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters the government had failed to convince voters to vote "yes" by not consulting with the opposition "or with other stakeholders."

"People were left with an unbalanced decision to make and I think it's a great pity that the government went on this kind of solo run, and they've had their answer," she said.

Ireland's deputy leader, Micheal Martin has said "the majority were not persuaded by the arguments for changing the Constitution in this way.

"While the constitutional change was rejected, it is clear that the need for continued action to support families and to respect principles of equality was not challenged," he said in comments quoted by the Irish Times.

Toibin said the outcome was "a significant victory" for the people against the political establishment.

The government "sold these amendments as if they were progressive and kind of virtue-signalling changes to the Constitution", he said.

"In reality, there was very little if any net benefit to people in terms of bread-and-butter support."

Orla O'Connor, the director of the National Women's Council of Ireland said the results of the referendums had to act as a "wake-up call" for equality and women's rights.

"The public have spoken, and we need to really consider that No vote and what is behind it and the reasons for it," she added.

Nearly 3.5 million people were eligible to cast their ballot.

The final results are expected late on Saturday.