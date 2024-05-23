Australia has declared an increase in funding worth $24 million to help save 73 native species from extinction.

The money will be allocated to 61 awards, each with a maximum value of $500,000, and the funds will be used to support a range of conservation initiatives. These include measures to prevent exotic species that prey on native animals, habitat restoration projects to restore ecosystems, and captive breeding operations to support fragile populations, according to The New Daily.

The announcement comes after environmental organizations criticized the government for not doing enough to stop the alarming loss of Australia's distinctive biodiversity.

Tanya Plibersek, the environment minister, has been outspoken in her push for reform, labeling the current legal system as "broken." Conservation organizations are worried about the delays in the anticipated revision of these regulations, though. They contend that in addition to greater funding for conservation initiatives, more robust legislative frameworks are essential for the long-term preservation of biodiversity.

Under Australia's Threatened Species Action Plan (2022–2032), the proposed funds will be provided to assist conservation efforts to avert extinctions and enhance the recuperation of susceptible ecosystems.

Projects that get funding include quokka anti-predator measures and captive breeding initiatives for Bellinger River turtles and corroboree frogs. Notwithstanding complaints from environmental organizations on a lack of more financing for biodiversity, Plibersek claims "this funding supports those working tirelessly to save our native wildlife."