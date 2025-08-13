Paul Pogba's return to Monaco this summer set tongues wagging as the 2018 World Cup winner made his comeback to football after nearly three seasons on the sidelines -- a turbulent period blighted by injury, blackmail and an 18-month doping ban.

Now with the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season looming large, the former Manchester United star must put all that behind him and get to work if he is to light up Monaco's Stade Louis II and realise his "dream" of winning back his spot in the France national team.

"It's the wish of every French football player to represent the France national team, but there are stages," Pogba said during his unveiling at Monaco in July.

"Today I'm at stage one: coming back and performing well."

Pogba's words attracted attention for what he could still offer on the field, but it was his tears of joy that really grabbed the spotlight.

Images of the 32-year-old weeping as he signed a two-year contract with Monaco went viral on social media -- thus setting the tone for a very different type of graft.

The arrival of the midfielder at Monaco represented more than just the return of a star name of French football to Ligue 1, it was clearly a marketing opportunity too good to pass up.

Pogba was sent straight to work. First, he joined Zinedine Zidane for a video produced by their mutual sponsor, which garnered huge attention.

Then, he took a trip to Saint Tropez with American influencer Darren Watkins Junior, who has 40 million followers under the name IShowSpeed.

After that, he and his wife, Zulay, launched their new high-end jewellery brand, accompanied by a suitable social media campaign.

Named 'Unbreakable', the jewellery collection is a direct nod to Pogba's recent travails.

He was the victim in March 2022 of an attempt to extort 13 million euros ($15.1 million) from him by relatives, including his brother Mathias who was sentenced to three years in prison, with two years suspended, in 2024.

Pogba was also injured for a long period and then suspended for 18 months after failing a drugs test while at Italian club Juventus in August 2023.

Since having his contract terminated by the Serie A outfit last November, Pogba had been living in the United States and training alone until Monaco came calling and offered him the chance to make his comeback.

"A lot of boxes were ticked: the conditions, the lifestyle, France, Ligue 1, the family, and of course the club," explained Pogba, who will be playing club football in his home country for the first time in his professional career.

Once back in a professional environment at Monaco, "the easy part was just beginning" for Pogba.

If the exquisitely gifted ball-player was less worried about getting his touch back, rediscovering the fitness and intensity of an elite athlete would be more challenging.

A month later, Pogba has moved on to the second phase of his programme: individualised work on the pitch, often with the ball.

"I'm determined," he said on his arrival. "I want to get back on the pitch. But it will take as long as it takes."

"Everything is going in the right direction," Monaco general manager Thiago Scuro told AFP.

"He has started sessions on the pitch and is making progress. The timing is on track, the process is positive, with no red flags or setbacks so far."

Pogba's progress is been closely monitored by Monaco coach Adi Huetter, who so far is impressed by his commitment and how quickly he has integrated into a squad in which he is the elder statesman.

For Scuro the key moment will be "when (Pogba) is able to participate in all training sessions with the group".

"The intensity, pressure and level are very high. He will have to be able to repeat this training load on a daily basis. We will then see how his body adapts."

Should all go to plan, Pogba could return to competition in the autumn -- perhaps even in time for the home match against fierce rivals Nice on October 5.

"We really want to see him succeed," said Scuro. "It's going to be a great story. The most special thing would be to see him play in the World Cup (in 2026). That would mean he's done a lot of good things in Monaco."