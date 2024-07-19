Former New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced the end of his illustrious political career to join mining company BHP's office in Washington DC. The move, which follows the resignation of former treasurer Matt Kean, sets the stage for two by-elections.

Perrottet, who ended his 13-year political stint, and will now serve as BHP's U.S. head of corporate and external affairs, called his career in public service the "greatest privilege" of his life. Perrottet's career wins include leading NSW through the pandemic and major infrastructure projects.

Perrottet's resignation marks the end of an era. Tributes poured in from all political spectrums as he announced his departure, ABC reported.

Perrottet dealt with a barrage of challenges during his tenure. He also faced controversies when he wore a Nazi uniform during his 21st birthday for which he apologized later.

Despite these obstacles, he received recognition for his legislative efforts, which included reforming the poker machine industry and updating the first-time homebuyer stamp fee system. His colleagues and the public took particular notice of his leadership during the epidemic and his attempts to reopen NSW.

As Perrottet is readying to join BHP, he announced that he will move base to Washington, DC with his family of nine including he and his wife Helen and seven children.

"Resources are hugely important to Australia and NSW and BHP is a great Australian and NSW success story," Perrottet, as per The Guardian.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to BHP's global standing and business."

Perrottet served as the representative for Castle Hill, Hawkesbury, and Epping, three distinct constituencies located in north-west Sydney after his first election in 2011. He was named treasurer by the then-prime minister Gladys Berejiklian in 2017, which followed his stint as Mike Baird's finance minister. Perrottet emerged as the state's youngest premier after Berejiklian's abruptly resigned in 2021, winning the Liberal party's leadership race.

"I got into politics to promote ideas and new ways of thinking and I am proud to have been part of a government that let NSW a much better place than we found it," Perrottet said.

Perrottet will also request the government allow him to delivery a valedictory speech when state parliament returns in August.