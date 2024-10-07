Former Labor senator Fatima Payman has decided to launch a new political party aimed at appealing to progressive voters, and plans to contest elections across all states and target key marginal seats in the lower house.

"Voters were tired of the two major parties politicking and not really caring about the issues impacting everyday Australians. Whether it's cost of living, the housing crisis. We are seeing very little effort around climate change. These are real, everyday issues. Something needs to be done," Payman, who was now an independent after quitting the Labor Party, said, ABC News reported.

Glenn Druery was appointed as Payman's chief of staff after her exit from Labor. Known as the "preference whisperer," Druery has been working with minor parties and independent candidates, helping them secure seats in state and federal parliaments for over two decades.

The plan about forming a new political party coincides with the first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel, triggering a large-scale military response from the latter.

"Today is a powerful reminder why we need to renew our commitment to standing for justice and upholding human rights for all," Payman stated. "Nothing justifies the killing of civilians. Nothing justifies the slaughter of 20,000 children. Nothing justifies apartheid. Nothing justifies occupation."

Payman, a first time member from Western Australia, resigned from Labor in July after being suspended for voting against party lines in Parliament on issues related to Palestinian statehood.

Payman emphasized that the intention was not to launch a "Muslim" party. Instead, the campaign will focus on broader issues, while Gaza and the Middle East will be addressed under "foreign affairs," according to The Conversation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remarked on the anniversary of the Hamas attack, stating, "October 7 is a day that carries terrible pain. Over 1,200 innocent Israelis died: the largest loss of Jewish life on any single day since the Holocaust. We also think of the hostages whose lives remain suspended in the fear and isolation of captivity. For their loved ones, this past year must have felt like an eternity - the agony of waiting and not knowing, or of having the terrible truth confirmed."

Albanese added after the Hamas attack: "Jewish Australians have felt the cold shadows of antisemitism reaching into the present day – and as a nation we say never again. We unequivocally condemn all prejudice and hatred. There is no place in Australia for discrimination against people of any faith."