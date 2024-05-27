The federal government has launched a national campaign, dedicating AU$40 million, to educate parents on sexual consent so that they can, in turn, address the issue with young adults, as part of its commitment to end rising gendered violence in Australia.

The 12-month campaign will run on television, online videos, social media and cinemas posing the question "if we don't know the answers, how will our kids." The campaign focuses on asking parents to educate themselves so that they can have a conversation among themselves, with their children and other young adults. The website, consent.gov.au, on the issue will have an interactive question generator and "misconception cards" that will debunk common myths about sexual consent, The Guardian reported.

Understanding about consent will empower future generations to maintain healthy relationships, stated Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth.

"Learning about consent isn't just about reducing harm, it is about providing the next generation with skills to have safe, healthy relationships for life," she said. "Even though research shows that 86% of Australians agree that adults need to talk to young people about consent, it's something many of us aren't talking about at all because it might feel uncomfortable and awkward."

Chanel Contos, founder of the Teach Us Consent, said not knowing how to talk about consent was understandable if you never had one, but that should not deter you from learning about the issue.

"It makes complete sense to be unsure about how to have this conversation about consent, especially if your parents never had it with you. But that is no excuse to not go and learn," Contos said. "When we don't have these sorts of conversations, young people can be left unsafe," she added.

A proactive campaign by Contos had inspired a national debate on lack of education on consent and sex in schools, and led to the mandatory inclusion of consent education in school curriculum.

According to statistics, one in five Australian women and one in 16 men have faced sexual violence since the age of 15; women were the most vulnerable target at the hands of an intimate partner. The statistics also found out that about 25% of teenage boys depend on social media for information on sex, which could propagate harmful stereotypes on gender, SBS News reported.

"Conversations with boys are critically important because, currently in Australia, the most common demographic to perpetrate sexual violence is a 15- to 19-year-old male. That is devastating, and it's on the rise," Contos said.

Prevention of Family Violence Assistant Minister Justine Elliot pointed out how young people should receive accurate information in a correct manner to achieve a cultural shift.

"There's a lot of contradictory messages and myths around consent, so it's vital that we provide clarity and consistency on the messaging," she said.

Earlier in May, the federal government had outlined $900 million to set up a program that provides up to $5,000 to women fleeing violence.