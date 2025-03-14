A new graft scandal rocked the European Parliament after police carried out raids Thursday in Belgium and Portugal, detaining multiple suspects in a probe into suspicions of corruption under the guise of lobbying for the benefit of Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The new investigation comes more than two years after the "Qatargate" scandal, in which a number of EU lawmakers were accused of being paid to promote the interests of Qatar and Morocco -- something both countries have firmly denied.

None of those held for questioning on Thursday were EU lawmakers, a police source told AFP.

But Belgian media reported more than a dozen parliamentarians were on the detectives' radar.

Transparency campaigners, who have accused EU lawmakers of resisting reform, called on the parliament to immediately investigate the latest claims.

"The alleged bribery is said to have benefitted Huawei," the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said after local media reported the probe focused on the company.

Huawei said it took the allegations "seriously" and would "urgently communicate with the investigation to further understand the situation".

"Huawei has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption or other wrongdoing, and we are committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations at all times," the firm said in a statement Friday.

The Belgian prosecutor's office earlier said several people were taken in for questioning over their "alleged involvement in active corruption within the European Parliament, as well as for forgery and use of forgeries".

The investigating judge ordered seals on the European Parliament offices of two parliamentary assistants and a suspect had been arrested in France, it added in a second statement Thursday afternoon.

The EU parliament said it had received a request for cooperation from the Belgian authorities and would "swiftly and fully honour" it.

Prosecutors said the alleged corruption by a "criminal organisation" was "practised regularly and very discreetly from 2021 to the present day" and took "various forms".

These included "remuneration for taking political positions or excessive gifts such as food and travel expenses or regular invitations to football matches" as part of a bid to promote "purely private commercial interests" in political decisions.

The alleged kickbacks were concealed as conference expenses and paid to various intermediaries, the office said, adding it was looking at whether money laundering had also been involved.

About 100 police officers took part in the operation which included a total of 21 searches conducted across Belgium and in Portugal, it added.

Belgium's Le Soir daily said the Portuguese search focused on a company through which transfers had allegedly been made to one or more EU lawmakers.

Portugal's prosecutor general confirmed the raids were conducted "at the request of the Belgian authorities" but did not provide more details.

At the heart of the alleged corruption is a former parliamentary assistant who was employed as Huawei's EU public affairs director, Belgian media said.

Huawei has been in the EU's crosshairs in recent years.

Brussels in 2023 described the telecoms giant as a higher risk to the bloc than other 5G suppliers and called on EU states to exclude its equipment from their mobile networks.

Le Soir said police had taken "several lobbyists" into custody and they were due to appear in front of a judge for questioning.

Transparency defenders were scathing in their criticism of the parliament's lack of wide-ranging reforms after the 2022 scandal.

"These new allegations are as sweeping and serious as Qatargate and make a mockery of democracy at the European Parliament. For too long, MEPs have taken a carefree approach to ethics and continue to exist in a culture of impunity," said Nicholas Aiossa, director at Transparency International EU.

He urged swift and deep reform in the parliament, a call echoed by former transparency campaigner and current Green EU lawmaker, Daniel Freund.

"This painfully shows that following Qatargate the EU remains vulnerable to corruption. Some reforms are still being blocked," Freund told AFP, adding: "We finally need independent oversight for ethics violations."

Huawei has found itself at the centre of an intense tech rivalry between Beijing and Washington, with US officials warning its equipment could be used to spy on behalf of Chinese authorities -- allegations they deny.

Since 2019, US sanctions have cut Huawei off from global supply chains for technology and US-made components, a move that initially hammered its production of smartphones.