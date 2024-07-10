The massive fire at the Derrimut factory in Victoria was caused by a large chemical explosion in which hazardous material and toxins continued to burn, Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) stated Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Michelle Cowling, more than 180 firefighters reached the site at 11.20 a.m. after fire and explosions were reported, and the blaze was brought under control by 3.30 p.m, ABC News reported.

The firefighters were expected to remain on site till the fire was extinguished completely, Cowling added.

There were no reports of injuries, and the chemical factory workers were evacuated.

The people have been told to remain indoors and a major Melbourne freeway and all roads in the area have been closed, The Guardian reported.

Cowling said as 44-gallon drums continued to explode, metal drums filled with chemicals were being thrown up into the air risking the lives of fire rescue personnel at the site.

"We don't know what's in that smoke, smoke is toxic and will cause damage," Cowling told reporters.

The traffic to the area has been closed, and all factories in the neighborhood were evacuated.

Eyewitnesses in the area said they could see thick black smoke three kilometers away. Power failures affected traffic signals in the area.

The Environmental Protection Authority issued an air quality alert and asked people to dial triple zero if they faced breathing difficulty. A watch and act alert was also issued to the people in the region.

"Wind is blowing toxic smoke towards the east across Derrimut," the alert said. "Anyone located in the area affected by smoke should take shelter indoors immediately."

Last October, a 44-year -old worker died and another person was seriously injured at a factory in the area, owned by the ACB group, after a chemical explosion.