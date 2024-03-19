Allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin including China and India congratulated him Monday on winning a fifth term in power but Western leaders dismissed the election as illegitimate, held under repressive conditions with no credible opposition.

Here is a round-up of the main reactions so far to a vote that officially saw the 71-year-old Putin win with 87.28 percent of votes according to the latest count:

- Beijing congratulated Putin, saying the countries were "strategic cooperative partners in the new era" and the result "fully reflects the support of the Russian people", Chinese state media reported.

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his "warm congratulations" to Putin, adding that he looked forward to developing their "special" relationship. Russia is India's biggest arms supplier.

- North Korea's Kim Jong Un said Russian voters showed their "unshakeable support and trust" in Putin, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Several Middle Eastern powers wished Putin well after the vote, just three months after he made a rare visit to the region.

- Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Putin's "decisive victory", state news agency IRNA reported.

- Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Putin and wished him "success and prosperity", in comments reported by state media.

- Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, each separately wished Putin "development and prosperity," in statements published online.

- The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also sent congratulations, according to the state news agency WAM.

- Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of the country's late longtime leader Idriss Deby, said in a Facebook post that the result was "proof of the Russian people's trust" in Putin.

- Niger's military ruler General Abdourahamane Tiani, who seized power from a pro-Western government in a coup in July 2023, congratulated Putin on his "resounding victory".

He said his country could count on Putin's "personal commitment" to aiding Niger in "regaining its sovereignty".

- In Latin America, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said: "Our older brother Vladimir Putin has triumphed, which bodes well for the world".

- Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel said the official result was "a credible indication that the Russian population supports (Putin's) management of the country".

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the election as illegitimate.

"Everyone in the world understands that this person, like many others throughout history, has become sick with power and will stop at nothing to rule forever," he said.

"There is no evil he would not do to maintain his personal power."

- European Union countries in a joint statement said Russians had been denied a "real choice" after all candidates opposed to the war in Ukraine were excluded.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the vote was "based on repression and intimidation".

The 27-nation bloc did not however heed a call from the widow of leading Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny not to recognise Putin as the legitimate president of Russia.

- Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said the vote "without choice" demonstrated "Putin's heinous behaviour against his own people".

- France's foreign ministry said the conditions for a free election were not met, citing "increasing repression of civil society and all forms of opposition to the regime". It hailed the "courage" of Russians who demonstrated against the election conditions.

- British Foreign Minister David Cameron said the holding of polls on occupied Ukrainian territory was "illegal". He said the elections "starkly underline the depth of repression under President Putin's regime, which seeks to silence any opposition to his illegal war".

- Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly called the electoral process "flawed" and a "non-democratic process."

"While he may celebrate today, history will judge Putin poorly for his authoritarianism, war and the illegal attempted annexation of the territory of a neighbouring country," she added.

- Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the vote as "neither free nor fair".

He distanced himself from his coalition partner Matteo Salvini, who said in reaction to the election result: "When a people vote, they are always right."

- Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky called the vote a "farce".

- Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, said: "We cannot talk about free and fair elections when the real opponents are removed from the race."

- Norway, which shares a border with Russia, said the fact that the Kremlin had organised voting in parts of Ukraine "illegally occupied" by Moscow was "a serious violation of international law".