MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers survived a tense ninth inning to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Friday night at American Family Field, taking a 1-0 lead in the World Series with early offense and resilient pitching. Christian Yelich and William Contreras drove in the first two runs, Jackson Chourio added an insurance score, and closer Trevor Megill escaped a bases-loaded threat after a replay review.

Neither franchise has won a championship. The Brewers, who finished the regular season with baseball's best record at 103-59 and swept the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, host the series after ending a long drought of World Series appearances. The Rays, the American League's top seed, advanced by beating the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Friday marked Milwaukee's first Fall Classic game since 1982.

Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski, the presumptive National League Cy Young Award winner, opened the game with a 103.5 mph fastball to Yandy Díaz, the fastest pitch recorded by a starting pitcher in World Series history. He worked five innings, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts while throwing 78 pitches. Rays starter Nick Martinez, at 36 the oldest pitcher to open a World Series game since Justin Verlander in 2022, limited damage after the first inning but departed trailing.

Milwaukee scored twice in the bottom of the first. Jackson Chourio singled to open the inning. Yelich, in his first World Series at-bat, tripled to center to drive in Chourio. Contreras followed with a single that scored Yelich for a 2-0 lead. The Rays answered in the fourth when Liam Hicks grounded out to first, scoring Jonathan Aranda after Junior Caminero's double, cutting the margin to 2-1.

The Brewers added an insurance run in the seventh. Cooper Pratt reached base and advanced, then Chourio singled down the right-field line off Kevin Kelly to score him and make it 3-1. Milwaukee's bullpen, including Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby, kept the Rays in check through the middle and late innings.

In the ninth, Trevor Megill entered with the 3-1 lead. The Rays loaded the bases with one out. A potential game-ending double play was overturned on instant replay, allowing the tying run to score and making it 3-2. Megill then struck out Jonny DeLuca for the final out, securing the victory in front of a capacity crowd of more than 43,000.

The game featured strong defense and few free passes. Both teams combined for 15 hits and no errors. Milwaukee's bullpen recorded scoreless work after Misiorowski exited, while Tampa Bay's offense managed seven hits but stranded multiple runners. The Brewers left eight runners on base.

Pre-game comments reflected the stakes for two long-waiting franchises. Brewers captain Christian Yelich said, "We know that our performance directly affects people's happiness and togetherness." Misiorowski, speaking before the start, said of opposing hitters' approach, "I bet Tampa Bay is going to do pretty much the same thing. So I think I've just got to stick to my strengths and pound the zone." He also described the opportunity as "an honor."

Brewers manager Pat Murphy recalled a conversation with Yelich earlier in the season, saying, "Yeli said it early in the season. He said, 'You'd better start believing because we're going to the World Series,' and we're right here." Yelich responded that he did not specifically recall the remark but emphasized the team's mindset: "I think you have to believe that and you have to expect to be here. You don't want to approach it like, 'Wow, I can't believe we're here.' You should expect to be here, especially with the kind of team we've had."

The series continues Saturday with Game 2 in Milwaukee. The Rays are expected to start ace Drew Rasmussen, while the Brewers' rotation options include Brandon Woodruff and others. Both clubs entered October as the top seeds in their respective leagues, setting up a matchup of small-market contenders that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has described as beneficial for the sport's competitive balance narrative.

Yelich's triple and Contreras' single set an early tone that the Brewers protected with pitching depth. Chourio's seventh-inning hit proved decisive. The ninth-inning sequence, featuring the replay-overturned double play and Megill's escape, underscored the narrow margin. With both teams still seeking their first title, the series remains open after one tightly contested game.