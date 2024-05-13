Australia continues to deal with asylum seekers coming by boat, as three distinct groups have reached the country in the last one week.

A group of 33 people on Christmas Island were unlucky when their boat broke due to severe weather. Border officers apprehended four Vietnamese individuals who were in the vicinity of Broome on Friday morning, The Guardian reported.

In addition to the latest boat landings, five Rwandans were recently flown back to Papua New Guinea by hired aircraft after landing on Saibai island.

The whereabouts of the 33 asylum seekers who reached Christmas Island were unknown. A government spokesman declined to clarify if they were taken to Nauru, which is the usual destination in situations like these.

Australia's Border Force continues to maintain its policy of not commenting on "operational matters."

But Prime Minister Albanese reaffirmed the government's firm position on border security. He emphasized the need to provide "record funding" to the Australian Border Force, claiming that it had prevented asylum seekers from relocating to the country. The discussion about Australia's treatment of asylum seekers has been further sparked by the news that follows the return of five Rwandans who reached Saibai Island.

Australia has a complicated web of regulations governing asylum seekers. Those attempting to arrive by air or sea must navigate a challenging route. There is limited possibility of resettlement in Australia for those who arrive by boat, as they are transported to offshore processing centers. Even after being released back into society, individuals frequently experience financial hardship due to a lack of social assistance and employment options. Even after being granted asylum, migrants may have to wait years to become citizens and endure years of temporary visas, which makes it difficult for them to start again and feel safe.

Five men who arrived at Saibai Island, close to Papua New Guinea, and requested refuge in Australia were recently sent back there, according to The Guardian.

This begs concerns about their long-term safety because it's not apparent if Australia can ensure they won't suffer persecution or if Papua New Guinea is a long-term option.

Responding to the arrivals, James Paterson, the shadow home affairs minister, said it represented "yet another shocking failure of border protection under the Albanese Labor government," citing the 17 smuggling attempts and six successful boat arrivals he said have occurred in the last six months.