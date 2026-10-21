Bitcoin Holds Near $83,315 as ETF Inflows and Liquidations Shape Volatile Trading

Bitcoin traded near $83,315 on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, rising about 0.45 percent in the latest session as the cryptocurrency rebounded from recent lows near $81,000 amid mixed institutional flows and leveraged position liquidations.

The price action followed a stretch of range-bound trading in which Bitcoin has largely stayed between roughly $80,000 and $86,000. Earlier in the week, the cryptocurrency briefly fell toward $80,750 before recovering. On Tuesday it reached a daily peak near $83,335 before settling lower, and by Wednesday morning it had reclaimed the $83,000 level. Market capitalization stood near $1.67 trillion, with Bitcoin continuing to dominate the broader cryptocurrency market.

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded approximately $526.7 million in net inflows on October 19, the largest single-day total since September 22. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust accounted for the bulk of the inflows, drawing roughly $665 million, while Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust saw net outflows. The strong daily figure partially offset earlier weakness; the funds had recorded about $228 million in net outflows in the week ending October 16 after a larger drain the prior week. October overall remained negative for the group after opening the month with inflows.

Leveraged trading contributed to the volatility. Data from CoinGlass showed hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto long positions liquidated during a sharp dip earlier in the week, with short positions also forced closed during subsequent rebounds. One report noted short liquidations of about $45 million in a single session as Bitcoin moved higher. Open interest in Bitcoin derivatives remained elevated near $54 billion in some measurements.

Analysts pointed to technical levels as near-term markers. Several noted resistance in the $83,200 to $83,600 area, with a sustained move above that zone potentially opening a path toward $84,000 or higher. Support was identified near $82,300 and $81,000, with a break below the lower figure raising the prospect of a test of $80,000 or the mid-$79,000 region. One analysis described Bitcoin as holding near its 21-day moving average after the latest dip.

Macroeconomic factors continued to influence sentiment. Higher-than-expected U.S. inflation readings in recent weeks have kept pressure on risk assets as markets price in the possibility of further Federal Reserve rate increases. The central bank is scheduled to meet October 27-28. A pullback in oil prices and stronger equity markets in the latest sessions provided some offsetting support for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

On-chain data highlighted a concentration of long-term holder cost basis in the $83,000 to $86,000 range, a zone that has acted as resistance during recent recovery attempts. Glassnode and other analytics firms have noted periods of seller capitulation near $80,000 earlier in the month. Spot Bitcoin ETF holders' estimated average cost basis has been cited near $82,300 to $84,400, leaving many institutional positions near breakeven at current levels.

Trading volume remained active, with 24-hour figures in the mid-$20 billion range on major trackers. Broader cryptocurrency market capitalization hovered near $2.8 trillion in some reports, with Bitcoin's share fluctuating around 60 percent. Alternative tokens showed mixed performance, with some privacy-focused and smaller assets posting larger gains while major altcoins lagged.

Market participants are watching the upcoming Federal Reserve decision, ongoing ETF flow data and whether Bitcoin can hold above the $83,000 area or face another test of lower support. The cryptocurrency remains well below its all-time high above $126,000 recorded in late 2025, reflecting a period of consolidation after earlier gains and subsequent pullbacks through mid-2026.