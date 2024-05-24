More than 500,000 birds were culled as a result of a bird flu outbreak on two Victorian egg farms, sparking worries about a lack of eggs and possible price increases.

Two farms, around 130 kilometers apart, connected by machinery and management, were impacted by the outbreak. The virus strains that infected both farms were distinct from one another -- H7N3 at the Terang property and an unknown strain at Meredith -- indicating isolated events as opposed to cross-contamination.

The two farms managed by Surf Coast Eggs and AVGO saw over 500,000 hens culled as a result of this regrettable coincidence to stop the extremely infectious illness from spreading, according to The Canberra Times.

Farmers are preparing for the outbreak's financial effects. "The personal cost to a farmer, I mean mentally, emotionally, as a family, they will need a serious amount of support and help," Danyel Cucinotta, who also serves as vice president of the Victorian Farmers Federation, told The North Star.

She went on to say, "It's not as simple as 450,000 eggs missing in Victoria that it is Victorians who will suffer," stressing the possible interstate impact because of intricate supply lines. In a statement, the impacted farmers conveyed their shock at the circumstances, while stressing that they had complied with all regulations. A representative for them recognized the difficulties that lay ahead, stating that it may take anything from six months to three years to go back to regular production.

Graeme Cooke, the chief veterinarian of Victoria, is advising the public to exercise caution in the battle against the avian influenza (H7N3) pandemic. "We encourage the community to play their part so we can suppress and eliminate this outbreak," he said, emphasizing how crucial community participation is to stopping the virus's spread.