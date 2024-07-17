The Australian government is under scrutiny after migrant arrival rates, estimated to be one per minute, has surpassed the projected net overseas target, testing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's promise to reduce migration.

While some locals fear the surge would burden housing and services, others view it as a boost to the economy. Concerns regarding the viability of the infrastructure and housing were also raised by this sudden influx, as per News.com.au.

Even with a month of data still to be included, the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) analysis shows that net permanent and long-term arrivals -- a predictor of net overseas migration -- have surpassed the government's objective of 395,000 for the most recent financial year, and reached 445,510.

Australia's housing and rental costs are increasing at the same time, which makes living expenses more expensive for a large number of inhabitants.

The arrival statistics for May present a positive image of travel to Australia. Annually, the number of short-term tourists increased by 17.3% to 600,780, while resident returns increased by 14.2% to 807,920. This indicates that travel has recovered globally despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

May 2024 had 25,940 net permanent and long-term arrivals, which was the second-highest number ever recorded, only surpassed by May 2023. More than 445,510 migrants have arrived in Australia since July 2023 -- a higher number than the previous year. This corresponds to an average of about 1,607 arrivals each day or the equivalent of four Boeing 747s arriving each day.

"That is more than a new net migrant every single minute of every single day," the IPA said.

"The latest ABS data confirms the federal government is simply not interested in delivering on its promise to reduce Australia's record migration surge, and will dramatically overshoot its net overseas migration commitment," IPA senior fellow Dr Kevin You said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister's commitment to halve the annual migration intake, made just two months ago, is not worth the paper it is written on and is yet another broken promise from a government that is making it harder for mainstream Australians to get ahead. The latest data reinforces that Australia's migration program is being run in the interests of big business and universities ... not the Australian people."