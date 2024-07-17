A London High Court has referred Australian computer scientist Craig Wright to U.K. prosecutors for alleged perjury after it was found in March that he had lied "extensively and repeatedly" about being "Satoshi Nakamoto," the creator of Bitcoin.

James Mellor, a judge at the London High Court, firmly dismissed Craig Wright's assertion that he was the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin. Following a protracted civil lawsuit that was initiated by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a verdict was given, with judge Mellor saying the evidence refuting Wright's assertion was "overwhelming."

Now, the British Crown Prosecution Service has been tasked by the court with reviewing allegations of forgery and perjury, ABC reported.

The court's conclusions draw attention to Wright's purported "most serious abuse" of the legal systems in the U.S., the U.K., and Norway.

Mellor stressed the importance of sending the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service, which will choose whether to pursue extradition, issue a warrant for Wright's arrest, or prosecute him.

Mellor took it a step further to show beyond doubt that Wright's claims to be "Satoshi Nakamoto" were untrue. He also gave Wright an order to accept the court's ruling in public.

"In advancing his false claim to be Satoshi through multiple legal actions, Dr Wright committed 'a most serious abuse' of the process of the courts of the UK, Norway and the USA," Mellor said, according to Sky News.

"I have no doubt that I should refer the relevant papers in this case to the CPS for consideration of whether a prosecution should be commenced against Dr Wright for his wholescale perjury and forgery of documents and/or whether a warrant for his arrest should be issued and/or whether his extradition should be sought from wherever he now is. All those matters are to be decided by the CPS."