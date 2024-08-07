In a bid to combat the escalating security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region, Australia and its ally, the United States, will collaborate to manufacture weapons, upgrade Australian military bases, and increase the presence of rotational U.S. forces in the country, including frequent bomber deployment.

During Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles' meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Andrew Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) forum in Washington, the leaders agreed to expand military cooperation between the two countries.

Apart from deploying bomber aircraft, military collaborations include increasing rotational US forces and upgrading the air bases in northern and western Australia, Reuters reported.

"This will mean more maritime patrol aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft operating from bases across northern Australia. It will also mean more frequent rotational bomber deployments," Austin said.

The air bases in northern and western Australia are considered closer to potential flashpoints with China in the South China Sea.

In a joint statement, the leaders expressed their concerns about China's military expansion in the region and its maritime claims in the South China Sea.

The U.S. is building facilities within Australian bases for its marines and visiting air squadrons, and the Australian city of Darwin hosts a U.S. Maritime Rotational Force for six months in a year.

Known as "force posture initiatives," the U.S. rotational forces covers land, sea, air, cyber and space domains, reported The Guardian.

"American force posture now in Australia involves every domain: land, sea, air, cyber and space," Marles said. "The presence of American force posture in our nation provides an enormous opportunity to work with our neighbors in the region."

Australia rejected criticism that expanding military cooperation with the U.S. would lead to increased tension with China. Marles added that Australia's neighbors have appreciated America's contribution to improve stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two countries also pointed to China's aggression towards Philippine vessels operating in their economic zone.

However, analysts have criticized the Australian government's decisions to host up to six U.S. B-52 bombers in the Northern Territory and to rotate U.S. nuclear-powered submarines through HMAS Stirling in Western Australia from 2027.

Sam Roggeveen, the director of the Lowy Institute's international security program and a former Australian intelligence analyst, warned Australia about the risk of hosting U.S. military in the country under the pretext of countering China.

On Wednesday, Canada, U.S., Philippines and Australia began joint military exercises, involving naval and air force units from the four counties, in the South China Sea.

The countries stated that the joint military operation in Manila's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone will enhance interoperability.

"We stand together to address common maritime challenges and underscore our shared dedication to upholding international law and the rules-based order," a joint statement read.

China has been making territorial claims in the South China Sea, a conduit for roughly $3 trillion in annual ship-borne trade.