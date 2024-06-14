Australia is about to implement new restrictions from July 1 to reduce "visa hopping" by temporary graduates and visitors with valid visas. These restrictions are directed at those who try to remain longer in the nation by switching from one temporary visa to another.

From July 1, the federal government will introduce restrictions for people who intend to move from visitor visa to student visa and from temporary graduate visa to another student visa, News.co.au reported.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the modifications will help the migration system become more systematic and better planned.

"Our Migration Strategy outlines a clear plan to close the loopholes in international education and this is the next step in delivering that plan," O'Neil said. "We need a migration system which delivers the skills we need, but doesn't trade in rorts, loopholes and exploitation."

The move came after a Grattan report claimed that 32% of the visitors were coming back to the country to study in "mostly cheaper vocational courses" as a way to prolong their visit.

Commenting on the restrictions, Australian demographer Peter McDonald said these initiatives were necessary to bring about a deliberate and regulated migration policy, according to Insider Guides.

Data from the government's Migration Strategy indicated that last year there was a more than 30% rise in the number of foreign students in Australia with second or subsequent student visas.

The government has tightened the English language competency standards for student visas in reaction to this trend and to control the amount of migration. As a result, according to Home Affairs data, the number of foreign student visa approvals in the university sector has decreased, from almost 15,000 in April 2023 to 11,900 in April.