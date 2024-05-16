Australians in urgent need of a passport will have access to a new, less expensive alternative. The government is going to start charging applicants to expedite their passport application as part of a tiered processing scheme.

Many Australians are being forced to wait weeks for their passports under the present system, with the only expedient choice being a more costly "priority" one for serious situations. In July, a new tiered processing system will make this shift.

The typical processing period for applicants is six weeks on average. Alternatively, for an extra $100, they can choose the new "fast-track" option, which expedites passport processing to five working days, as per 7 News. This falls in between the normal processing and the current priority service, which costs $252 and takes two business days.

These measures, which are expected to produce $27.4 million over five years, are intended to modernize administrative processes and improve passport security. Treasurer Jim Chalmers defended the adjustment, pointing out that it plays a crucial role in funding necessary improvements while keeping the Australian passport affordable when compared to its international counterparts, even in light of the 15% increase in application fees that is set to take effect on July 1.

Chalmers stressed that the extra money will go toward updating passport systems so that people's identities are protected efficiently and durably.

"The funds from this one-off increase are all about making sure we can resource our passport systems and make them modern and fit for purpose, especially at a time where there are ongoing threats to people's security and their identity," he told 7 News.

Chalmers assured the public that the cost of a standard adult Australian passport would remain less than $40 annually over its ten-year validity period, even with the fee adjustment.

A variety of initiatives addressing social and economic concerns are included in the Australian Budget for 2024. A reduction in the cost of living, sustainable energy projects, and improvements in housing and healthcare were all announced by Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Still, there are projected deficits, sluggish growth, and inflation. Alongside diplomatic efforts with France, smaller improvements like tax reduction and decreased consultant expenditure were also included.