In an ambitious move to lower inflation, the federal government is on a path to spend billions on energy rebates and rental assistance for those with low incomes, as part of Treasurer Jim Chalmers' cost-of-living budget.

The proposed AU$300 energy rebate for every Australian household will cost the government about AU$3.5bn over three years.

While Chalmers on Tuesday announced a cut in income taxes worth an average AU$1,888 a year for each taxpayer, the government will invest more money on renewables, critical minerals and defense, Reuters reported.

"The number one priority of this government and this budget is helping Australians with the cost of living," Chalmers said in his budget speech. "Annual inflation has more than halved from its peak in 2022...but we know people are still under the pump. That's why we designed our cost of living policies to ease these pressures."

The Anthony Albanese's Labor government has been under severe criticism over the high consumer prices ahead of a federal election, which is due early next year.

The Treasury now expects the inflation to ease and meet the central bank's 2-3% target band by the end of this year. That would be a welcome surprise for the Reserve Bank of Australia, which has been forecasting inflation to pick up to 3.8% by the year end from the current 3.6%, raising the risk of another interest rate hike.

The government also expects to back the $9.3bn surplus by cracking down on tax cheats, The Guardian reported. However, the government's decision not to increase spending or offer an immediate solution to address the housing crisis will see renters and aspiring homeowners continue to suffer.