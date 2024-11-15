In a major change from its previous stance, the Australian government on Thursday voted in favor of a UN resolution supporting the "permanent sovereignty" of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Australia, along with more than 158 other countries, supported a resolution recognizing the "permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources," The Guardian reported

However, the country maintained its position on final-status issues, including borders, security, and Jerusalem, which must be addressed through negotiations towards a two-state solution.

The favorable stance marked the first time that an Australian government supported the "permanent sovereignty" resolution since it was first introduced two decades ago.

While 11 countries abstained from voting, the United States, Israel, Canada, and seven others voted against the resolution. The vote will now move to the UN General Assembly.

"Australia voted in favor of this resolution alongside more than 155 members of the international community, including the UK, New Zealand, France, Germany and Japan," a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

"While Australia does not agree with everything in the resolution, this vote reflects international concern about Israeli actions that impede access to natural resources, and ongoing settlement activity, land dispossession, demolitions and settler violence against Palestinians. We have been clear that such acts undermine stability and prospects for a two-state solution," the spokesperson added.

Australia was disappointed that the resolution failed to mention Hezbollah's actions against Israel, according to the Guardian report.

The government also altered its stand on a second resolution that held Israel responsible for a historic oil spill that affected Lebanon during the 2006 conflict between the two countries. The draft resolution was adopted with 161 votes in favor, seven countries voted against, and nine abstained, reported The Nightly.

Australia's new stance could, however, deepen the divide with the Opposition.

"We're concerned that this is yet another shift in position by the Albanese Government, who prior to the last election, reassured Australia's Jewish community and other voters that there was no difference between the major parties when it came to their positions on Israel, Palestine and those Middle East questions," Shadow Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham said, while accusing the Labor Party of once again changing its position on the Middle East crisis.

Calling the Labor's policy as a "long-overdue recognition," Australia Palestine Advocacy Network's president Nasser Mashni said, "Australia's support marks an acknowledgment of the catastrophic impact of Israel's relentless appropriation and destruction of Palestinian resources and sends a clear signal that the world is demanding accountability for these injustices."

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, meanwhile, expressed their concerns about the Albanese government's latest shift. Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, argued that the vote highlighted the "widening gulf" between Australia and the United States on matters concerning Israel and Palestine.

The Australian government's shift in Middle East policy may also spark tensions with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which had signaled strong support for Israel. Marco Rubio, the incoming Secretary of State, had previously opposed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.