Australia's AUKUS partnership has reached a new milestone, as the USS Hawaii, a Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine, docked at HMAS Stirling in Perth to undergo maintenance.

The docking of the atomic-powered vessel marks the first such visit by the American nuclear sub.

The maintenance was conducted by Australian personnel with guidance from the USS Emory S Land crew as part of a broader scheme to bolster Australia's naval capabilities and knowledge transfer.

The collaboration demonstrates AUKUS's strong commitment to nuclear safety and non-proliferation best practices, putting the spotlight on the key agenda of developing a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet, News.com reported.

"AUKUS partners are also committed to setting the highest nuclear non-proliferation standard for the acquisition of a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability for Australia," defence ministers Richard Marles, Lloyd Austin and John Healey said in a statement.

"Our navies are committed to reinforcing the same guiding principles within Australia that have allowed the United States and United Kingdom to safely operate nuclear-powered ships for nearly 70 years. ... We are stronger, safer, and more effective when we learn, train, work, and operate together."

By improving Australia's naval capabilities, upholding strict safety and non-proliferation standards, and building on 70 years of effective operating principles, the defense ministers of the U.S., U.K., and Australia are fortifying their alliance. The naval base will serve as a hub for rotational deployments of the U.S. and British submarines from 2027, Reuters reported.

The AUKUS agreement was signed by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison and perpetuated by his successor, Anthony Albanese, with two key objectives -- acquiring nuclear-powered submarines and sharing advanced military tech with the U.S. and the U.K. to strengthen regional security and counter growing threats, especially from China.