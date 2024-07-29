Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese demanded the Coalition sack National Party MP Barnaby Joyce from the shadow bench for his comments that likened the ballot paper to bullets, while urging people to vote out senior Labor figures in the next elections.

Speaking at an anti-renewables rally in Sydney, Joyce compared the ballot paper to bullets, and asked the crowd to load the magazine and vote against Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, reported The Guardian.

"And the bullet you have is that little piece of paper and it goes in their magazine called the voting box and it's coming up," Joyce said in footage of the rally shown on the Seven network. "Get ready to load that magazine. Goodbye, Chris. Goodbye, Albo."

Despite Joyce, who was the Shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs, apologizing for the metaphor, Albanese demanded Coalition leader Peter Dutton take action.

"Peter Dutton has had four [shadow ministry] reshuffles – he should have a fifth and Barnaby Joyce should go," Albanese told the Sky News. "This is the sort of language which has no place in any part of Australian society, let alone in public life. And here you have a guy going to a rally calling for action, using analogies of guns, bullets, magazines, and goodbye to three members of the government. What does this bloke have to do to lose his job?"

During his appearance on the Seven network breakfast show, Sunrise, on Monday, Joyce started by defending his language after being asked about the inappropriate usage of the word "bullet" in the wake of the assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump. However, when the other guest on the show, Labor MP Bill Shorten, told him an apology would be the smartest call for him, he said, "Here we go. I apologize for using that metaphor."

Federal Labor frontbencher Jones called Joyce's comments "dog whistling to political violence," ABC News reported.

Albanese said the language was not acceptable, as he highlighted the increased cases of violence against MPs.

In 2018, Joyce had given a victim impact statement when a 74-year-old man was charged with stalking and intimidation against the former when he sent a bullet and a threatening note to his office. Joyce had reportedly stated the bullet made him feel nervous and how it set a bad precedent for those in public life.