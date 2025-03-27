Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has used some Gen Z slang to hit back at the opposition as his government's proposed AU$17.1 billion tax cuts passed the House of Representatives.

Albanese took to the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, defending the tax cuts while taking a swipe at Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's energy and economic plan, according to 9News.

He criticized the opposition's policies, saying, "Well, Mr Speaker, they are delulu with no solulu."

In case you're not up on the latest internet lingo, Albanese was calling the opposition "delusional with no solution."

The phrase "delulu" comes from Gen Z and TikTok, where it gained popularity around September 2023. It was originally used to describe obsessive K-pop fans who believed they had a special connection with their idols, reported The Guardian.

These days, it's often used to describe a mindset of radical self-love and optimism, no matter how unrealistic. The hashtag #delulu has even racked up over 5 billion views on TikTok.

Albanese's comment was met with laughter from his side of the chamber and jeers from the opposition.

The prime minister's dig was aimed at the Coalition's policies, which he said could lead to cuts in public services. Albanese accused the opposition of offering no clear details on the costs of their nuclear energy plan.

The government is pushing for a 2% tax cut over the next two years for all taxpayers, a measure included in last night's federal budget. However, the Coalition has promised to oppose it when it goes to the Senate.

While the government rolled out its tax cut plan, Dutton has yet to present his party's alternative, which he'll do in a speech on Thursday. Dutton has previously claimed to focus on "lower, simpler, fairer taxes" if the Coalition wins the next election.

Albanese's use of Gen Z slang follows a trend of younger, more modern language creeping into Australian politics. Last year, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison caused a stir by quoting Taylor Swift song titles in his final speech, which left some in the audience scratching their heads.

"I'm actually a true new romantic after all," Morrison told a room of bemused baby boomers. "I can assure you there is no bad blood."

Meanwhile, Independent Senator Fatima Payman has also connected with younger audiences in her speeches, using phrases like "sigma" and "skibidi" to make politics more relatable to Gen Z and Gen Alpha voters.

As Australia gears up for the next election, younger generations, including Gen Z and millennials, are set to outnumber baby boomers for the first time.