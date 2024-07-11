Shocking data has emerged from the Australian Institute of Criminology report, which states that one in five individuals has perpetrated some form of sexual violence against another person since they turned 18, with one in 10 doing so in the last one year.

The recent findings revealed that public awareness was growing about such issues, highlighting the urgent need for persistent focus and sweeping policy solutions.

The study, which included more than 5,000 individuals between the ages of 18 and 45, showed that there were many different types of sexual assault, from compulsion and harassment to abuse based only on appearance.

It's tough, however, to research people who commit sexual violence because individuals refuse to admit it. This makes it difficult to obtain accurate information, even though it is crucial to prevent sexual assault in the first place, The Conversation reported.

Additional information about sexual assault perpetrators is crucial, particularly regarding those who perpetrate the crime more than once. Additionally, adequate knowledge is needed to learn more about the prevalence of sexual assault against members of marginalized populations, such as the LGBTQIA+ community and linguistic minorities.

According to the most current Personal Safety Survey, one in five adult women and one in fifteen males had been sexually abused since the age of fifteen, News.com.au reported.

"The estimates in this study are drawn on self-reported data and may overcome many of the issues inherent in official data held by police and criminal justice agencies, which have been relied upon to gauge the prevalence of sexual violence perpetration," Dr Rick Brown, AIC Deputy Director of the Australian Institute of Criminology, said.

"The vast majority of offences and perpetrators are never reported to police, and attrition rates are high among cases of sexual violence that do come to the attention of police, meaning few actually progress to prosecution and conviction."

Not only must we comprehend the actions of those who commit violence, but we must also promote a more positive view of masculinity, Brown indicated.