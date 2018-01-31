'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 13 spoilers: Flu season hits Medford

By @JanSSS8 on
Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage with TBBT star Jim Parsons RTX3GPYU
69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Jim Parsons (L) and Iain Armitage present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"Young Sheldon" starring Iain Armitage (Sheldon), Annie Potts (Meemaw), Zoe Perry (Mary), Montana Jordan (Georgie), Lance Barber (George Sr.), Raegan Revord (Missy) and "The Big Bang Theory" (TBBT) star Jim Parsons (Voice of Sheldon), will be featured in the sitcom's new episode titled "A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek." It is set to air in the US on Thursday. The upcoming episode will show little Sheldon trying to remain healthy during flu season. 

Spoiler alert: This article has additional 'Young Sheldon' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know more about 'A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek.'

According to press release from CBS, "Young Sheldon" season 1, episode 13 will show Medford, Texas being hit by the flu season. Sheldon, being the germaphobe that he is, takes extreme measures to make sure that he doesn't get the flu. However, his efforts to remain healthy will land him in detention. Howie Deutch directed this episode. Jeremy Howe and Eric Kaplan wrote its teleplay, while Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre wrote its story.

'A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Kurt Doss (Ned), Dave Florek (Dr. Eberland), Amanda Pearl Bell (Vanessa), Monica Garcia (Coughing Teacher), Katherine Von Till (Local Newscaster), Caitlyn Carmichael (Veronica), James Sklena (Detention Student #1), Eloise Jacott (Robin), Hannah Eisenmann (Detention Student #4), Stone Eisenmann (Detention Student #3), Pam Cook (Diane) and Christopher Griffin (Detention Student #2). They will be joined by recurring "Young Sheldon" cast members such as Rex Linn (Principal Petersen), Brian Stepanek (Mr. Givens), Ryan Phuong (Tam) and Valerie Mahaffey (Ms. Macelroy).

'Young Sheldon' episodes: 'A Computer, a Plastic Pony, and a Case of Beer'

The episode before "A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek" was "A Computer, a Plastic Pony, and a Case of Beer," which aired on CBS on Jan. 18. It showed Sheldon asking Mary to buy him a computer (Tandy 1000 SL). George told them that they simply can't afford to get one. However, Mary eventually revealed that they have some money saved up in their secret fund. George and Mary argued about it, prompting the latter to take Missy and Sheldon to live with their Meemaw for a short period of time. 

Mary still bought Sheldon the computer, despite her argument with George. Unfortunately, Sheldon was dissatisfied with the computer because he found its psychotherapy program quite useless. Thankfully, Georgie advised him to just pretend to apologise to Mary, who heard him complaining about the new computer. Despite Sheldon's dissatisfaction with the computer, his family still found lots of ways to use it. Richie Keen directed this episode. Tara Hernandez, Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro wrote its teleplay, while Molaro and Lorre wrote the story.

TV Tonight reports that "Young Sheldon" is due to air in 2018 on Australia's Nine channel. In the US, it airs on CBS every Thursday from 8:30-9 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more "Young Sheldon" spoilers and updates in the coming weeks. 

Watch the 'Young Sheldon' Facebook video below:

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star to miss at least 6-8 weeks
Ben Simmons wants to lead Boomers to Olympic gold medal
DeMarcus Cousins breaks his silence after season-ending injury
NBA Trade News: Cavs want George Hill to accept buyout next season
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Suits’ season 7 last for Mike and Rachel
‘Vikings’ season 5’: Ivar’s war paint
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Attacking the Army of the Dead
‘Outlander’ season 4: Behind-the-scenes video
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Liz finds a crucial clue
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 13 ‘The Invisible Hand’ spoilers
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 13 spoilers: Flu season hits Medford
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 13 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car