'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 13 spoilers: Flu season hits Medford

"Young Sheldon" starring Iain Armitage (Sheldon), Annie Potts (Meemaw), Zoe Perry (Mary), Montana Jordan (Georgie), Lance Barber (George Sr.), Raegan Revord (Missy) and "The Big Bang Theory" (TBBT) star Jim Parsons (Voice of Sheldon), will be featured in the sitcom's new episode titled "A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek." It is set to air in the US on Thursday. The upcoming episode will show little Sheldon trying to remain healthy during flu season.

Spoiler alert: This article has additional 'Young Sheldon' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know more about 'A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek.'

According to press release from CBS, "Young Sheldon" season 1, episode 13 will show Medford, Texas being hit by the flu season. Sheldon, being the germaphobe that he is, takes extreme measures to make sure that he doesn't get the flu. However, his efforts to remain healthy will land him in detention. Howie Deutch directed this episode. Jeremy Howe and Eric Kaplan wrote its teleplay, while Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre wrote its story.

'A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode are Kurt Doss (Ned), Dave Florek (Dr. Eberland), Amanda Pearl Bell (Vanessa), Monica Garcia (Coughing Teacher), Katherine Von Till (Local Newscaster), Caitlyn Carmichael (Veronica), James Sklena (Detention Student #1), Eloise Jacott (Robin), Hannah Eisenmann (Detention Student #4), Stone Eisenmann (Detention Student #3), Pam Cook (Diane) and Christopher Griffin (Detention Student #2). They will be joined by recurring "Young Sheldon" cast members such as Rex Linn (Principal Petersen), Brian Stepanek (Mr. Givens), Ryan Phuong (Tam) and Valerie Mahaffey (Ms. Macelroy).

'Young Sheldon' episodes: 'A Computer, a Plastic Pony, and a Case of Beer'

The episode before "A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek" was "A Computer, a Plastic Pony, and a Case of Beer," which aired on CBS on Jan. 18. It showed Sheldon asking Mary to buy him a computer (Tandy 1000 SL). George told them that they simply can't afford to get one. However, Mary eventually revealed that they have some money saved up in their secret fund. George and Mary argued about it, prompting the latter to take Missy and Sheldon to live with their Meemaw for a short period of time.

Mary still bought Sheldon the computer, despite her argument with George. Unfortunately, Sheldon was dissatisfied with the computer because he found its psychotherapy program quite useless. Thankfully, Georgie advised him to just pretend to apologise to Mary, who heard him complaining about the new computer. Despite Sheldon's dissatisfaction with the computer, his family still found lots of ways to use it. Richie Keen directed this episode. Tara Hernandez, Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro wrote its teleplay, while Molaro and Lorre wrote the story.

TV Tonight reports that "Young Sheldon" is due to air in 2018 on Australia's Nine channel. In the US, it airs on CBS every Thursday from 8:30-9 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more "Young Sheldon" spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.

Watch the 'Young Sheldon' Facebook video below: