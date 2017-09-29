'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 2 promo: Meet Meemaw

A preview video of “Young Sheldon” season 1 episode 2 has been released online. The boy genius is back, and this time around he will have to learn new things from his grandma. Fans of “Big Bang Theory” will be well aware of Meemaw, a significant character in Sheldon’s life.

Annie Potts will be making her debut as Meemaw in the next episode. This is an important character on the show, who will be a series regular. The foul-mouthed, hard drinking grandmother will have a thing or two to teach Sheldon (Iain Armitage).

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows an interesting conversation between Sheldon and his grandmother. While the boy genius is straight as an arrow, Meemaw wants him to learn how to tell lies.

The person Sheldon is supposed to lie to is his own mother, which will prove to be quite a challenge. Meemaw however, wants her grandson to believe in himself and try it. The grandma will also play cards with Sheldon.

There will be a lot of sneaky things that Sheldon will get involved in. The preview video shows Georgie (Montana Jordan) sneaking out of the house, and he wants his siblings to stay quite.

The next episode will also shed more light on the developing personality of Sheldon’s sister. The preview video shows her trying to play the guitar.

After the pilot episode became a big hit, the show appears set to stay on air for a long time. Talking about what it’s like for his character to be starting high school, Armitage told Entertainment Tonight that his character is both “terribly unhappy and terrible happy.” The boy genius is happy about going to high school and at the same time he is not pleased with the way things are. The full interview has been posted on YouTube.