'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 31: Chelsea tries to save Chloe; Victor risks getting exposed; Ashley hosts dinner for Dina

This has definitely been a tough week for the folks at “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R), and its looks like the situation is about to escalate to greater heights in this coming episode. Viewers are bound to see some crucial and awkward moments as characters go through some tight situations.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Young and the Restless” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on May 31 , Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will try to save Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) after an apparent overdose . Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will be at risk of getting exposed by his very own son. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will realize that they have found Chloe. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) will hold a dinner in honor of Dina Abbott Mergeron (Marla Adams). Dina will reveal something that a mother will never forget. Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will once again upset Juliet (Laur Allen).

Chelsea will worry about Chloe’s fate, writes Celeb Dirty Laundry. She had just discovered that her friend was found unconscious at Dr. Harris’ house and it looks like there is very little hope. Pills were found scattered all over the area, so it looks like Chloe must have overdosed.

Chelsea will start to panic as she starts shaking Chloe with her best attempt to wake her up. If Chloe has any chance of surviving at all, she needs timely medical attention. In the meantime, Victor will realize that his plan has very little chances of pushing through. Nikki will walk in and suspect that something is brewing. She will immediately grill Victor about what she has just learned.

Spoilers also reveal that Nikki will suspect that Nick and Chelsea must have found Chloe somewhere. She will lash out at Victor for making a big mess out of the situation and making it even worse. Victor will do whatever he can to fix the mess, but everything looks out of his control now.

The Abbotts will also have troubles of their own on this upcoming episode as they will have to handle a family dinner that will go wrong. There will be a lot of awkwardness as Dina, Ashley, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland)all sit down for an evening meal.

This upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless" will air on CBS in the US. It will also air on Arena in Australia.