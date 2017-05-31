'Poldark' season 3: French Revolution 'casts a shadow' on Cornwall

The French Revolution will “cast a shadow” on the lives of the people in Cornwall in “Poldark” season 3, according to the official synopsis. The plot is set in 1794, and Ross will have to face battles both at home and abroad.

Ross (Aidan Turner) will have the choice of wearing the uniform again this year, with the threat of the French Revolution engulfing the whole Europe. But leaving to serve the country could mean losing his family, perhaps more.

The marriage between Ross and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) has been described in the official synopsis as a state of “fragile peace.” That peace will be “disturbed” with the arrival of her deeply Methodist brothers Sam (Tom York) and Drake Carne (Harry Richardson.)

Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Heida Reed) and George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) also try to build their marriage, awaiting the arrival of their first child. George will employ his wife’s cousin Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) to be governess to Geoffrey Charles (Harry Marcus).

Things get complicated between the Poldarks and the Warleggans when Morwenna falls in love with Drake. According to the synopsis, the two families will “collide” once again over this issue.

“The world of Poldark expands again in series three as we head across the sea to violent revolutionary France, meanwhile on the home-front we meet the richest and most powerful people in Cornwall. And they all want a piece of Ross,” producer Michael Ray teased.

The producers built the sets for France in Cornwall and Bristol. “Berkley Castle in Gloucestershire was transformed into a guillotine-happy port town and Bishop’s Palace in Wells, Somerset was turned into a deadly Convent-come-Prison for a week – and they saw a lot of action! Our stunt co-ordinator had his work cut out for him,” Ray said. “It’s a much darker and colder place than our beloved Cornwall and it poses a constant threat to our heroes at every turn."

Producer Roopesh Parekh pointed out that Ross and Demelza have some money to spend in “Poldark” season 3. This will open their eyes to a “much grander world than the one they have previously inhabited.”