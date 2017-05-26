'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October

The first promo picture of “Poldark season 3 has been released online. Details about the first scene on the show this year have also been released. The series will return in October.

The picture [see below] shows Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) standing together. The post also reveals the release date of the show to be Oct 1.

Meanwhile, details about the opening scene of the premiere episode have been revealed by Radio Times. The action begins right from the first scene, which shows a pregnant Elizabeth (Heida Reed) on a horse near a cliff top. She seems to be in need of a rescue because she has lost control of her horse.

Ross spots Elizabeth and races to rescue her. The scene ends there, but the report notes that it isn’t hard to guess the consequence of this first scene. Demelza and her husband haven’t had much time to heal, after the two came together in the last season.

One night of passion between Ross and Elizabeth was the cause of the big fight, and now this pregnancy is sure to add to the complication. A report by Metro reveals that the question of who the father of the unborn child really is will be a mystery this year. Without sophisticated equipment for a paternity test during this time, it is impossible for anyone to really tell who the child’s father is.

This will have a big impact on the mind of George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), who is at war with Ross. Farthing revealed that his character has become “worse” this year, but the audience will also see that the character has grown. “You see more of him emotionally, his vulnerability,” the actor said about his character.

Demelza on the other hand has moved on, according to Tomlinson. At the start of “Poldark” season 3 she will be seen working together with her husband, whom she still loves, as a team.

Credit: MASTERPIECE I PBS/ Facebook