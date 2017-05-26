'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A picture of Aidan Turner as Ross [left] and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza [right] from the TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

The first promo picture of “Poldark season 3 has been released online. Details about the first scene on the show this year have also been released. The series will return in October.

The picture [see below] shows Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) standing together. The post also reveals the release date of the show to be Oct 1.

Meanwhile, details about the opening scene of the premiere episode have been revealed by Radio Times. The action begins right from the first scene, which shows a pregnant Elizabeth (Heida Reed) on a horse near a cliff top. She seems to be in need of a rescue because she has lost control of her horse.

Ross spots Elizabeth and races to rescue her. The scene ends there, but the report notes that it isn’t hard to guess the consequence of this first scene. Demelza and her husband haven’t had much time to heal, after the two came together in the last season.

One night of passion between Ross and Elizabeth was the cause of the big fight, and now this pregnancy is sure to add to the complication. A report by Metro reveals that the question of who the father of the unborn child really is will be a mystery this year. Without sophisticated equipment for a paternity test during this time, it is impossible for anyone to really tell who the child’s father is.

This will have a big impact on the mind of George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), who is at war with Ross. Farthing revealed that his character has become “worse” this year, but the audience will also see that the character has grown. “You see more of him emotionally, his vulnerability,” the actor said about his character.

Demelza on the other hand has moved on, according to Tomlinson. At the start of “Poldark” season 3 she will be seen working together with her husband, whom she still loves, as a team.

Credit: MASTERPIECE I PBS/ Facebook

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Call for Margaret Court Arena name change after Australian tennis legend boycotts Qantas for its pro-same-sex marriage stance
Lakers Trade News: Only Brandon Ingram is 'untouchable,' says Magic Johnson
Lakers Trade News: Only Brandon Ingram is 'untouchable,' says Magic Johnson
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car