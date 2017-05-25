'Poldark' season 3: Leaked picture shows Demelza on a beach

A new behind-the-scenes picture from the production set of “Poldark” season 3 has surfaced online. Filming wrapped a long time ago, and the show is set to air soon.

A picture of Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) posted on Twitter shows the actress on a beach with a fellow cast member. The picture is spoiler-free and appears to have been taken when the actors were enjoying their break.

The first trailer of the next season released online shows a few scenes at the beach. In the midst of the high drama, there will be moments of fun and games this year. With the introduction of new characters connected to Demelza, there will be a bigger scope to explore the character’s personality.

In the past the viewers have seen Demelza in the role of a daughter, a servant and a wife. Now, fans will get to see what she is like as a sister.

The trailer also shows Demelza being joined by Ross (Aidan Turner) and Caroline Penvenen (Gabriella Wilde). The trio enter a beautiful new house.

Ross was able to start making a small profit in the last season, and the couple reconciled after their big fight. While Demelza may have forgiven her husband, they can’t yet live happily ever after. There is still the question of a pregnant Elizabeth (Heida reed), who may be carrying Ross’ child.

Another beach scene shows a shocked and angry George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), while someone walks away in the background. Will he discover the truth about his wife in this scene?

“Poldark” season 3 is expected to air sometime in June. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. Will Ross be able to save his marriage and deal with new challenges posed by George?

Credit: BBC/ YouTube