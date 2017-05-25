'Poldark' season 3: Leaked picture shows Demelza on a beach

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A still from BBC TV series "Poldark" starring actress Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza. Facebook/ Poldark

A new behind-the-scenes picture from the production set of “Poldark” season 3 has surfaced online. Filming wrapped a long time ago, and the show is set to air soon.

A picture of Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) posted on Twitter shows the actress on a beach with a fellow cast member. The picture is spoiler-free and appears to have been taken when the actors were enjoying their break.

The first trailer of the next season released online shows a few scenes at the beach. In the midst of the high drama, there will be moments of fun and games this year. With the introduction of new characters connected to Demelza, there will be a bigger scope to explore the character’s personality.

In the past the viewers have seen Demelza in the role of a daughter, a servant and a wife. Now, fans will get to see what she is like as a sister.

The trailer also shows Demelza being joined by Ross (Aidan Turner) and Caroline Penvenen (Gabriella Wilde). The trio enter a beautiful new house.

Ross was able to start making a small profit in the last season, and the couple reconciled after their big fight. While Demelza may have forgiven her husband, they can’t yet live happily ever after. There is still the question of a pregnant Elizabeth (Heida reed), who may be carrying Ross’ child.

Another beach scene shows a shocked and angry George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), while someone walks away in the background. Will he discover the truth about his wife in this scene?

“Poldark” season 3 is expected to air sometime in June. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. Will Ross be able to save his marriage and deal with new challenges posed by George?

Credit: BBC/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: New picture of Sam Heughan on ship
'The Flash' season 3 ends with Barry making the ultimate sacrifice, 'Kid Flash' fills in temporarily
'General Hospital' spoilers for May 24: Sonny confides in Dante; Valentin rebuffs Anna; Charlotte gets in harm’s way
'The Amazing Race' 29 Leg 11 'As Easy As Stacking Cups' spoilers
'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles to play Cable
'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles
'Poldark' season 3: Leaked picture shows Demelza on a beach
'Poldark' season 3: Leaked picture shows Demelza on a beach
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car