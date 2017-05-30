'Lucifer' season 2 episode 18 recap and review: An emotional goodbye and a new beginning

A picture of Tom Ellis (left) as Lucifer Morningstar and D. B. Woodside (right) as Amenadiel in the "Lucifer" TV series.

There was an emotional goodbye in “Lucifer” season 2 episode 18, as one of the major characters left for good. This also a new beginning for Morningstar, as the character moves forward with new wisdom. But, new challenges also await. The following article contains spoilers.

With the final piece of the flaming sword in their possession, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) and her sons can finally return to heaven. However, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) has a change of heart after he finds out that he is God’s favourite. The fallen angel goes on a soul searching trip.

A worried Morningstar (Tom Ellis) finds out about Mum’s powers returning. They have very little time to waste, so he sends the best bounty hunter he has- Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt).

Meanwhile, Chloe (Lauren German) is busy solving another homicide case. Morningstar does his best to delay the investigation, knowing that his Mum is the killer, but he knows it is only a matter of time before the detective cracks the case.

Mum on the other hand goes to visit Linda (Rachael Harris). Her paranoid mind is still worried about a secret plan her son may be working on. After torturing the doctor she learns of Morningstar’s plans.

Maze is able to find Amenadiel, and brings him to Morningstar. The Devil fails to convince his brother to give up the last piece of the sword. Charlotte is disappointed with both her sons. She is too strong for them now. After throwing the boys across the room, she demands the key. Amenadiel would rather give up his life.

Mum has another plan to get what she wants. She waits for Chloe to arrest her, and calls her demanding the key. Fearing for the detective’s life, Morningstar rushes to meet them. Meanwhile, Maze and Amenadiel reach Linda’s office to find her severally wounded.

Morningstar manages to find the key and is prepared to hand it over. But, the brother of the man Charlotte killed comes seeking revenge. Back at Linda’s office there isn’t enough time to take her to the hospital.

Amenadiel summons all his strength to slow down time to give Linda the time she needs to seek medical attention. This comes in handy for Morningstar to save Charlotte from a bullet.

Morningstar then proceeds to tell Mum the only way forward is for her to find a new place for herself. He slices a gap through creation, and opens a doorway into a dark, empty world. Charlotte doesn’t want to see her children get hurt in another war, so she agrees to leave, and create a new world to live in.

The finale ended with Morningstar prepared to tell Chloe everything about himself. He calls her and informs her that he is coming over for a full confession, but someone strikes a blow on his head. The devil wakes up in the scorching heat of a desert somewhere, and he now has his wings back.