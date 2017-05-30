'Lucifer' season 2 episode 18 recap and review: An emotional goodbye and a new beginning

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A picture of Tom Ellis (left) as Lucifer Morningstar and D. B. Woodside (right) as Amenadiel in the "Lucifer" TV series. Facebook/ Lucifer

There was an emotional goodbye in “Lucifer” season 2 episode 18, as one of the major characters left for good. This also a new beginning for Morningstar, as the character moves forward with new wisdom. But, new challenges also await. The following article contains spoilers.

With the final piece of the flaming sword in their possession, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) and her sons can finally return to heaven. However, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) has a change of heart after he finds out that he is God’s favourite. The fallen angel goes on a soul searching trip.

A worried Morningstar (Tom Ellis) finds out about Mum’s powers returning. They have very little time to waste, so he sends the best bounty hunter he has- Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt).

Meanwhile, Chloe (Lauren German) is busy solving another homicide case. Morningstar does his best to delay the investigation, knowing that his Mum is the killer, but he knows it is only a matter of time before the detective cracks the case.

Mum on the other hand goes to visit Linda (Rachael Harris). Her paranoid mind is still worried about a secret plan her son may be working on. After torturing the doctor she learns of Morningstar’s plans.

Maze is able to find Amenadiel, and brings him to Morningstar. The Devil fails to convince his brother to give up the last piece of the sword. Charlotte is disappointed with both her sons. She is too strong for them now. After throwing the boys across the room, she demands the key. Amenadiel would rather give up his life.

Mum has another plan to get what she wants. She waits for Chloe to arrest her, and calls her demanding the key. Fearing for the detective’s life, Morningstar rushes to meet them. Meanwhile, Maze and Amenadiel reach Linda’s office to find her severally wounded.

Morningstar manages to find the key and is prepared to hand it over. But, the brother of the man Charlotte killed comes seeking revenge. Back at Linda’s office there isn’t enough time to take her to the hospital.

Amenadiel summons all his strength to slow down time to give Linda the time she needs to seek medical attention. This comes in handy for Morningstar to save Charlotte from a bullet.

Morningstar then proceeds to tell Mum the only way forward is for her to find a new place for herself. He slices a gap through creation, and opens a doorway into a dark, empty world. Charlotte doesn’t want to see her children get hurt in another war, so she agrees to leave, and create a new world to live in.

The finale ended with Morningstar prepared to tell Chloe everything about himself. He calls her and informs her that he is coming over for a full confession, but someone strikes a blow on his head. The devil wakes up in the scorching heat of a desert somewhere, and he now has his wings back.

Related
Join the Discussion
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to second round
Golden State Warriors set to extend Jerry West's contract
Australian players could boycott 2017 Rugby League World Cup
Tennis official slams Roger Federer: 'We can't count on him anymore'
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
Tiger Woods refused breathalyser test before DUI arrest
Tiger Woods refused breathalyser test before DUI arrest
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car