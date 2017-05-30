'The 100' season 5: Six years after Praimfaya Echo will be back with a bang

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

After mostly being second fiddle in Ice Nation tribe, Echo will now play a more significant role in “The 100” season 5. Actress Tasya Teles, who plays the role, has been promoted to series regular on the show, making her character one of the main players as the story continues.

Six years have passed since Praimfaya engulfed the earth. It has been relatively safe for over a year now, with the radiation levels dropping and the surface coming back to life. But, there has been no word from the bunker or the Ark.

Echo nearly lost her life after Roan (Zach McGowan) banished her for cheating in the conclave, and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) upheld the banishment. But, the character not only managed to survive but also redeemed herself. She earned a place on the spaceship to the Ark.

Teles has been promoted to series regular on the show, Deadline reports. That means the fans will get to see a lot more of Echo as the show moves forward.

Season 4 finale ended with a quick flash forward to what happens six years later. Apart from a tease of how Clarke (Eliza Taylor) has built a new community, and the mysterious Eligius Corporation transporting prisoners, nothing is known about what happened in the past few years at the bunker or the Ark. Fans may get learn about what happened in the form of flashbacks and anecdotes when the show returns.

All the survivors had to face their own unique sets of challenges, whether it was the people on Earth’s surface, the people in the bunker or the team at the Ark. The characters may have evolved with these new experiences.

“The 100” season 5 is set to return next year. With new prisoners arriving on earth, there will be new challenges and conflicts for the people on the surface.

Related
Join the Discussion
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to second round
Golden State Warriors set to extend Jerry West's contract
Australian players could boycott 2017 Rugby League World Cup
Tennis official slams Roger Federer: 'We can't count on him anymore'
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
Tiger Woods refused breathalyser test before DUI arrest
Tiger Woods refused breathalyser test before DUI arrest
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car