'The 100' season 4 episode 13 recap and review: Escape from Praimfaya

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

“The 100” season 4 finale began with Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) saying their goodbyes. It is a desperate time for all those who are not inside the bunker, and the episode certainly ended with a bang. The following article contains spoilers.

The storyline of the people in the bunker got minimal focus, which is understandable because they are relatively safe. There are challenges there too, but the radiation can’t harm them, and they have Octavia to lead them, who promises to help them rise from the ashes as one crew.

Back at the lab, the team has about 90 minutes to launch into space. Among the problems they face are low supply of oxygen and the hanger door of the Ark ring. Raven (Lindsey Morgan) is terrified that she won’t able to solve all the problems in time, but a small pep talk by Bellamy is enough to get her back on track.

They manage to get the oxygen scrubber they need by venturing out in the open in their radiation suits. Monty (Christopher Larkin) gets hurt in the process, and needs assistance to get back to the lab. It is left to Clarke (Eliza Taylor) to get to the tower and fix the dish, so that they are able to turn the power on at the Ark ring.

Clarke realises there isn’t enough time to get back. She has just 10 minutes left to launch, and she has to climb the tower to change the direction of the disc manually. Back at the lab, the team launch without Clarke.

Bellamy and the others reach the Ark ring, and in the nick of time Clarke turns the dish and saves their lives again. The team also manages to get the oxygen machines working, so they are all set to stay in space for 5 years.

The last few minutes of “The 100” season 4 set the stage for the next season. It’s been six years since Praimfaya, but there is no word from either the bunker or the Ark. Finally, Clarke sees a ship entering earth, but things don’t seem quite right when she notices “prisoner transfer” label on the ship.

