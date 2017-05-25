'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles to play Cable

Josh Brolin is building his muscles up in preparation to play the role of Cable in “Deadpool 2.” The Marvel character is very muscular in the comics, and the actor appears to be putting in the effort to look the part.

There is the option to make Nathan Summers/Cable muscular by using CGI. However, Brolin is a professional who likes to put in that extra effort to make his character believable. He shared a video online of him working out in the gym.

In his post the actor teased how difficult it is to build muscles. Brolin will soon be reaching age 50, but he has managed to stay in shape. He seems to be the perfect cast for Cable, who is an old soldier from the future.

In the video the actor can be seen doing the dumbbell side lateral raise, while a trainer tries to keep his shoulder in the right position. The exercise is performed to build the deltoids. Given that “Deadpool 2” will be just as action heavy as the first movie, if not more, the time at the gym should help Brolin give his best in the role.

In terms of the look and the costume, Cable is expected to follow the same design as the comic book character. So, with just one eye that has scars around it, and utility belts it should make the character look menacing on screen. Add to this a robotic left arm and a massive gun, the character promises the film to be action packed.

Ryan Reynolds has been confirmed to reprise his role as Wade. His character and Cable form a dynamic pair in the comics. It will be interesting to see how the actors portray this relationship in “Deadpool 2.” The film is slated to be released on June 1, 2018 in the US.