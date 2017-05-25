'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles to play Cable

By @sachintrivedig on
Cast member Josh Brolin wears the &quot;Infinity Gauntlet&quot; at a press line for &quot;Avengers: Age of Ultron&quot;
Cast member Josh Brolin wears the "Infinity Gauntlet" at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 26, 2014. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Josh Brolin is building his muscles up in preparation to play the role of Cable in “Deadpool 2.” The Marvel character is very muscular in the comics, and the actor appears to be putting in the effort to look the part.

There is the option to make Nathan Summers/Cable muscular by using CGI. However, Brolin is a professional who likes to put in that extra effort to make his character believable. He shared a video online of him working out in the gym.

In his post the actor teased how difficult it is to build muscles. Brolin will soon be reaching age 50, but he has managed to stay in shape. He seems to be the perfect cast for Cable, who is an old soldier from the future.

In the video the actor can be seen doing the dumbbell side lateral raise, while a trainer tries to keep his shoulder in the right position. The exercise is performed to build the deltoids. Given that “Deadpool 2” will be just as action heavy as the first movie, if not more, the time at the gym should help Brolin give his best in the role.

In terms of the look and the costume, Cable is expected to follow the same design as the comic book character. So, with just one eye that has scars around it, and utility belts it should make the character look menacing on screen. Add to this a robotic left arm and a massive gun, the character promises the film to be action packed.

Ryan Reynolds has been confirmed to reprise his role as Wade. His character and Cable form a dynamic pair in the comics. It will be interesting to see how the actors portray this relationship in “Deadpool 2.” The film is slated to be released on June 1, 2018 in the US.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: New picture of Sam Heughan on ship
'The Flash' season 3 ends with Barry making the ultimate sacrifice, 'Kid Flash' fills in temporarily
'General Hospital' spoilers for May 24: Sonny confides in Dante; Valentin rebuffs Anna; Charlotte gets in harm’s way
'The Amazing Race' 29 Leg 11 'As Easy As Stacking Cups' spoilers
'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles to play Cable
'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles
'Poldark' season 3: Leaked picture shows Demelza on a beach
'Poldark' season 3: Leaked picture shows Demelza on a beach
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car