'The 100' season 4 episode 12 recap and review: A fight for space

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

After the Conclave, in a previous episode of “The 100,” all the clans were granted entry into the bunker, thanks to the generous Octavia. The episode titled “The Chosen” focused on the fight for the limited space in the underground facility, and the ending had a twist that many of the fans have long been suspecting. The following article contains spoilers.

All the Grounders, who are used to the harsh living, have no problem choosing 100 people among each clan, who get to stay in the bunker and live. Some members of the Skaikru, however, feel they are a privileged class, and a step above the Grounders. After all, they know how to operate the high tech machinery, a crucial survival skill.

The leadership of Skaikru knows better. They are fighting for the survival of humanity, which means everyone is equal. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) shuts down this dissent quickly and forcefully. The winner of the conclave and the leader of all the clans now, gives Skaikru an ultimatum. They have to choose by midnight or risk losing all their berths.

Everyone falls in line, with a few grumbles. But, Jaha (Isaiah Washington) is not happy. He instigates a man to fight, and starts putting a plan in motion.

Meanwhile, Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) volunteer to go get Raven (Lindsey Morgan). Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (Luisa D’Oliveira) join them. The team gets attacked by a group of unknown Grounders, but they are saved by Echo (Tasya Teles), who hopes they can save her life in turn. But, their ride damaged beyond repair. Luckily, Monty (Christopher Larkin) answers their call for help.

Back at the bunker, there is rebellion in Skaikru, and the people would rather fight. Jaha prepares to gas the Grounders, but Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) reasons with him and makes him stand down. In the end the gas is used to knockout the agitating Skaikru.

After Bellamy and co reach Raven, they decide to go back into space, back into the Ark. They had no choice because they ran out of time. The death wave would have struck before they reach the bunker. There are a thousand things that could go wrong with this plan, but it’s better than the alternative!

